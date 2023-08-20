IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Highlights: All-round India Hammer Ireland to Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 23:09 IST
Dublin, Ireland
Done and Dusted! Sensational final over from Jasprit Bumrah as he delivered a wicket maiden with four runs coming through byes. A dominant win for India to clinch the series 2-0. The batters put up a collective effort to post a formidable total on the scoreboard while the bowlers also complemented them well enough by taking wickets at regular intervals. India (185/5) beat Ireland (152/8) by 33 runs
13 runs came off the penultimate over despite the first two balls getting hit for sixes. Ireland failed to cash in the momentum throughout this chase which is why they are staring at a massive defeat here. IRE 148/7 in 19 overs
Mark Adair hits a six on the first ball but Arshdeep Singh bounced back to give away just 7 runs off his over. Sensational bowling the left-arm pacer as India are now marching towards a series win. IRE 135/7 in 18 overs
A slower delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi covered a good amount of distance to grab a good catch of McCarthy here. India just need wickets to seal the series. Ireland kept losing wickets at regular intervals which blew away their chances. IRE 128/7 in 17 overs
Arshdeep Singh back into the attack and he got the big wicket of Andrew Balbirnie. The Irish opener was fighting a lone battle and scored 72 runs but in the end, Arshdeep managed to get him out. He went for a cut shot but only edged it to Sanju Samson behind the stumps. IRE 123/6 in 15.3 overs
OUT! India keep taking wickets at regular intervals here. Ravi Bishnoi with a quick throw manages to tag team with wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to run out George Dockrell. IRE 115/5 in 15 overs
Andrew Balbirnie gets a lifeline here as Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped an easy catch here. It was right in his hands and but he fumbled. 100 up for Ireland but the required run rate is well over 13 at the moment. IRE 102/4 in 14 overs
Andrew Balbirnie completes his fifty and it turned out to be a big over. 13 runs came off it as George Dockrell finished the over with a maximum. Sensational from the two batters to keep Ireland alive in this chase. IRE 94/4 in 14 overs
Jasprit Bumrah returned to attack and delivered a tidy over as four runs came off it. Bumrah is two wickets away from becoming the third highest-wicket taker for India in T20Is and he has a chance to achieve the feat tonight. IRE 81/4 in 12 overs
Andrew Balbirnie smashed a couple of sixes as he is fighting the battle for his team on his own at the moment. He shuffled and walked across the stumps to hit it over backward square leg for a maximum. IRE 77/4 in 11 overs
OUT! It was bound to happen as the required run rate pressure is too much. Curtis Campher went for a reverse sweep and failed to find the gap. Shivam Dube took an easy catch to end his stay in the middle, Ravi Bishnoi gets his second. IRE 63/4 in 10 overs
Fifty up for Ireland as Curtis Campher breaks the shackles to smash a maximum off Ravi Bishnoi’s delivery. 11 runs came off the over as Ireland are trying to crawl back in the game. IRE 53/3 in 8 overs
Andrew Balbirnie continues to fight for Ireland as he smashed Washington Sundar for a couple of boundaries. The required run rate is well over 11 at the moment and Ireland need a miraculous effort to pull off something special here. IRE 43/3 in 7 overs
Ravi Bishnoi gets the last laugh against Harry Tector as after getting hit for a boundary, the leg-spinner cleaned him up. Ireland have lost way in the chase now and everything seems blurry from them from here. IRE 28/3 in 5.2 overs
A couple of tight overs as Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna managed to make things difficult for Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector to score runs in the powerplay. Sensational from India in the powerplay thus far. IRE 24/2 in 5 overs
OUT! Prasidh Krishna strikes again and gets the wicket of Lorcan Tucker this time. Sensational from Krishna as he gets two wickets in one over to put Ireland on the backfoot in the chase. It was another short ball and Tucker failed to control it. IRE 19/2 in 3 overs
A duck for skipper Paul Stirling here as Prasidh Krishna draws the first blood for India. He hit the deck hard to force an edge from Stirling’s bat. India need a couple of wickets more in the powerplay to strengthen their position. IRE 19/1 in 2.3 overs
A good over for Ireland as Andrew Balbirnie hit a couple of boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate in the powerplay. 10 runs came off the over. Arshdeep Singh needs to get his line and length right in the next over. IRE 18/0 in 2 overs
8 runs came off the first over as Jasprit Bumrah’s wide went for a boundary. India need early wickets here as the surface looks good for batting and the chase won’t be that difficult for them. IRE 8/0 in 1 over
Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are in the middle to start the chase for Ireland. Captain Jasprit Bumrah has the ball in hand.
Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube’s onslaught in the last two overs helped India cross the 180-run mark here. The Southpaws smashed 5 sixes to make things difficult for Ireland. 20 runs came off the last over as Shivam started the over with a couple of sixes while Rinku also connected one. A decent batting performance from India here. India 185/5 in 20 overs
Rinku Singh finally breaks the shackles as he smashed Barry McCarthy for a couple of sixes and a four. The southpaw stamped his authority over McCarthy and forced him to bowl a couple of wide balls. 22 runs came off the over and India look back on track. IND 165/4 in 19 overs
The current run rate is below 8 which is not a good sign for India. 2 overs are left and they need some brute power-hitting from the two southpaws to get anything closer to 175. IND 143/4 in 18 overs
Another tidy over as five runs came off it, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube are struggling to play big shots here. Nothing is going in India’s favour at the moment. IND 137/4 in 17 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad went for another big shot and get caught by Harry Tector. A big blow for India at this stage of the game. India need big shots from Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube to get past 180 from here. IND 129/4 in 15.1 overs
Fifty for Ruturaj Gaikwad as he reaches the mark with a fine boundary. The talented opener didn’t stop there and smashed a six. India need him to stay till the end to post a big score. IND 129/3 in 15 overs
A tidy over from Craig Young as only five runs came off it. Rinku Singh is in the middle and the Indian fans will expect some fireworks from him. IND 113/3 in 14 overs
OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Benjamin White managed to take the big wicket of Sanju Samson here. The wicketkeeper batter looked in good touch but he dragged the ball onto the stumps. Samson scored 40 runs off 26 balls. IND 105/3 in 12.2 overs
100 up for India! A tight over from Craigh Young as 5 runs came off it. Ireland need to bounce back in the game by claiming a few wickets. Both batters are marching towards their half-century here. IND 104/2 in 12 overs
4,4,4 - Hat-trick of boundaries from Sanju Samson here as he slammed Joshua Little on the first three balls and then smashed a six on the fifth ball to make things worse for the bowler. 18 runs came off the over. IND 99/2 in 11 overs
IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Cricket Match: India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, India posted a commendable 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 58 off 42 balls, Sanju Samson’s 40 off 26 deliveries and last but not the least Rinku Singh’s entertaining 38 off 21 balls. In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29 while Ravi Bishnoi scalped 2 for 37. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 2/15.
Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl against India at the Village, Dublin. Both teams decided to go unchanged for the second T20I. After winning the rain-affected first T20I via DLS, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. will look to seal the series on Sunday. The Ireland batters failed to put up a challenge against the Indian bowling attack led by Bumrah who played his first international match since September last year. The comeback man picked two crucial wickets for the visitors while another returning pacer Prasidh Krishna managed to claim a couple of scalps.
Meanwhile, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to score big runs before he leads the team in Asian Games. The talented batter has an exquisite record in domestic cricket and IPL but thus far failed to replicate the same at international level. While Sanju Samson also needs to go all-guns-blazing to make his case stronger for the upcoming Asia Cup, he failed to get going against West Indies but a big knock can change things for him.
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Rinku Singh who didn’t get a chance to bat in the series opener on Friday. The southpaw had a remarkable IPL 2023 where he smashed five sixes in a row while chasing in the final over to help Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Gujarat Titans.
IND vs IRE Full Squads
India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair
News18 Live Blog Team