IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Highlights: All-round India Hammer Ireland to Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Cricket Match: India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, India posted a commendable 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 58 off 42 balls, Sanju Samson’s 40 off 26 deliveries and last but not the least Rinku Singh’s entertaining 38 off 21 balls. In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29 while Ravi Bishnoi scalped 2 for 37. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 2/15.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl against India at the Village, Dublin. Both teams decided to go unchanged for the second T20I. After winning the rain-affected first T20I via DLS, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. will look to seal the series on Sunday. The Ireland batters failed to put up a challenge against the Indian bowling attack led by Bumrah who played his first international match since September last year. The comeback man picked two crucial wickets for the visitors while another returning pacer Prasidh Krishna managed to claim a couple of scalps.

Meanwhile, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to score big runs before he leads the team in Asian Games. The talented batter has an exquisite record in domestic cricket and IPL but thus far failed to replicate the same at international level. While Sanju Samson also needs to go all-guns-blazing to make his case stronger for the upcoming Asia Cup, he failed to get going against West Indies but a big knock can change things for him.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Rinku Singh who didn’t get a chance to bat in the series opener on Friday. The southpaw had a remarkable IPL 2023 where he smashed five sixes in a row while chasing in the final over to help Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Gujarat Titans.

IND vs IRE Full Squads

India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair