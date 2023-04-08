MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians Look to Open Account Against Rivals Chennai Super Kings

While Chennai Super Kings will look to continue the momentum after they managed to outclass Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk Stadium. The two most successful franchises will take on each other to prove their supremacy over each other.

Mumbai Indians star batters Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green flopped against RCB but Tilak Varma turned out to be an unlikely hero for the side with a magnificent half-century to take his team to a fighting total. However, the Mumbai Indians bowlers lacked intensity as they failed to trouble the RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer is also likely to miss the CSK clash after sustaining an injury in a training session. While Chennai Super Kings might miss the services of Ben Stokes as he felt some pain in the heel after training session on the eve of mega clash.

Moeen Ali on Friday likened the intense battles between his team and record IPL champions Mumbai Indians to the storied footballing rivalry of Manchester United and Liverpool.

“This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket.

“In football’s point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games,” Moeen told the media here during CSK’s training session on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

