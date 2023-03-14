Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Aim to Extend Winning Streak

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Mumbai, India
Live Score MI vs GG: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match updates from Brabourne Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have been undefeated in WPL 2023 so far with four wins in as many matches. They have played dominant cricket in the tournament as all players have worked collectively well in the mega-franchise league tournament. Read More
Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana wins the toss and elects to bowl against Mumbai Indians.
They started their campaign with a massive 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the tournament. The two teams will face each other once again on Tuesday and this time Gujarat will seek revenge for the crushing defeat that they suffered earlier in the tournament.
It will be interesting to see whether Pooja Vastrakar returns for Tuesday’s clash versus Gujarat Giants as she missed the last match for Mumbai Indians after sustaining an injury.
What date WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 14, Tuesday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the WPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting XI:
Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi
Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
