MI vs RR Highlights IPL 2023: Tim David's Heroics Help Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 Wickets

Mumbai Indians reach 141/3 after 14 overs against Rajasthan Royals, Suryakumar Yadav batting at 48 off 23 balls, Tilak Varma 12 off 8, Cameron Green departs after scoring 44 runs, Ishan Kishan could only score 28, while birthday boy Rohit Sharma scored 3. Ravichandran Ashwin got 2 wickets while Sandeep Sharma got one wicket.

Mumbai Indians reached 47/1 after 5 overs, Cameron Green batting at 25 off 12, Ishan Kishan batting at 19 off 14. MI need 213 to win after Rajasthan Royals scored 212/7 after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century, Sandeep Sharma removed Rohit Sharma early on 3 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden IPL century, scored 124 in just 62 balls, Rajasthan Royals reach 212/7 courtesy of Jaiswal’s brilliant century, Mumbai Indians conceded 200 runs for a third game running, MI need 213 runs to win.

Rajasthan Royals were looking to cross the 200-run mark with Yashasvi Jaiswal nearing his century. RR were batting at 142/3 after 14 overs, Jaiswal was batting at 77 off 44, while Jason Holder could only score 11.

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal nears his century as he was batting at 72 off 41 balls, Rajasthan Royals reach 126/3 after 13 overs, Jason Holder batting at 3 off 5.

Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate Mumbai Indians, RR reach 90/1 after 9.1 overs. Yahasvi Jaiswal racing to his fifty, Jaiswal is batting at 47 off 29 balls, and Sanju Samson is batting at 14 off 9. Jos Buttler departed after scoring 18 runs in 19 balls, Piyush Chawla got the all important wicket.

Rajasthan Royals finished their powerplay at 65/0 after 6 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal was closing in on his fifty batting at 41 off 23, Jos Buttler batting at 11 off 14. Mumbai Indians still searching for their first wicket.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. Sanju made just 1 change, Trent Boult replaces Adam Zampa, Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan return to Mumbai Indians’ playing XI, replacing Behrenfdroff and Arjun Tendulkar reveals Rohit.

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are set to face off against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in a milestone 1000th match in IPL history. Rohit is celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday and will hope that MI can give their skipper a birthday gift by winning the match against an in-form Royals unit.

Mumbai Indians come into this fixture on the back of a defeat by 55 runs against Gujarat Titans whereas Rajasthan Royals won their previous outing by Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs.

MI have lost two matches in a row, and have dropped to ninth place in the league standings with just 6 points from seven games, whereas Samson’s side are flying high in IPL 2023 and are in second place on the points table with 10 points from 8 matches, looking to reclaim the top spot.

RR have won their last two matches and will be gunning for a hat-trick of wins. Ahead of the 1000th match in IPL history, the spotlight has been firmly set on Rohit, who was suggested by the legendary Indian opener to rest for a few games ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London from June 7 – 11.

Mark Boucher, coach of the Mumbai Indians was quizzed about the same although he said that Rohit hasn’t asked to be rested so far, given his importance to the team, Boucher hoped that Rohit wouldn’t need to be rested.

“No, I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well,” said Boucher.

The legendary Proteas coach stated further, “If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that you know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play.”

Rohit hasn’t exactly set the world alight with the bat this season so far, managing to score just 181 runs in 7 innings but will be hoping to play a crucial role against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

