MI vs RR Highlights IPL 2023: Tim David's Heroics Help Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 Wickets

MI vs RR Highlights Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets after three last ball sixes from Tim David, Mumbai Indians chased down Rajasthan Royals’ 213 run target, scoring 214/4 with three balls to spare, David scored 45 in 14 balls, Tilak Varma scored unbeaten 29 off 21. Read More
Tim David ends the match with three balls to spare! Boom! 6,6,6 and Tim David finishes the job, Mumbai Indians pull off a miraculous win in the last over, they beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. Tim David’s 45-run knock 14 balls does the trick! That’s it from us tonight, until next time, it’s goodbye!
Tim David smashed a maximum straight down the park on the first ball of the over, 11 needed in five and another six! Holder gives away two sixes in two balls.
A boundary on the penultimate ball of the over, Mumbai Indians need 17 in six balls, a single to end the overs. Tilak Varma batting at 29 off 21, Tim David batting at 27 off 11. Jason Holder will bowl the last over.
Sandeep Sharma to bowl the penultimate over of the innings, he’s done it with the ball in the past, begins well, Varma gets a single, Tim David comes on strike and smashed it down the park! Massive! Two singles, one each on the next two balls.
A boundary on the last ball of the over, 11 runs from the over of Trent Boult, Tim David and Tilak Varma looking to pull off a miracle today. 32 needed in 12 balls.
Samson turns to Trent Boult, a cheeky boundary towards fine leg from Tilak, followed by two runs. A dot ball followed by a single. Required run rate is rising with every passing ball. Another dot ball, MI will review this, for wide ball.
Yet another eventful over, Jason Holder bowling in the death, a boundary on the very first ball by Tilak, followed by a maximum on the fourth ball, another attempt, this one lands safe between two fielders from Tilak, 14 from the over, Mumbai Indians 170/4.
Mumbai Indians reach 156/4 in 16 overs, Tim David comes to bat, Tilak Varma at his side. Just 6 runs from the over and a priced wicket of SKY from Boult, RR well and truly in the driving seat now. Mumbai Indians need 57 runs in 24 balls.
Eventful over from Trent Boult, a review against Tilak Varma which didn’t result in anything, Boult has bowled very well so far today. Two dot balls followed by a spectacular catch from Sandeep Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav departs, umpires will check.
Mumbai Indians have reached 150/3 after 15 overs, they feel they can chase it down if Suryakumar Yadav stays there until the end. Surya batting at 55 off 27, Tilak Varma batting at 13 off 10. 9 runs from the 15th over.
Suryakumar Yadav completes his fifty in 24 balls, Mumbai Indians reach 141/3 after 14.2 overs, Jason Holder bowls two full tossess and Mumbai Indians still need 70 in 34 balls.
Yuzvendra Chahal bowling his third over, gets welcome by a boundary from Suryakumar Yadav! Another boundary from Tilak Varma on the third ball, followed by a maximum on the last ball, it’s an expensive 17-run over from Chahal, not been his day so far! Mumbai Indians 141/3 after 14 overs.
End of an eventful over from Kuldeep Sen, he conceded plenty of boundaries and after a close DRS call the over ends, 20 runs from it, Mumbai Indians reach 124/3. Suryakumar Yadav batting at 43 off 20, Tilar Varma batting at 1 off 5.
Excellent recovery from Kuldeep Sen, gets Tilak Varma on the thighs in front of the three stumps, they ask for a review, we go upstairs! No edge confirms ultra-edge, it’s hitting outside leg and Varma survives!
Suryakumar Yadav in entertaining the Wankhede Stadium tonight, he welcomes Kuldeep Sen with an effortless six towards deep backward square leg, followed by a boundary towards deep extra cover for four, another four, a cover drive, and another one! This time its a no-ball!
Mumbai Indians reach 104/3 after 12 overs, Suryakumar Yadav batting at 24 off 15, Tilak Varma batting at 1 off 3. Meanwhile a very good over from Yuzvendra Chahal, just 3 runs from it.
Mumbai Indians lose their third wicket, Cameron Green falls prey to Ravichandran Ashwin, fails to clear the boundary ropes, Mumbai Indians 101/3 after 10.4 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav enjoying his batting today, the Mumbaikar has smashed two boundaries against Jason Holder, just 1 run from the first two balls followed by another boundary. Single on the last ball, Mumbai Indians reach 98/2 after 10 overs.
End of an eventful over from Ashwin, 9 runs from the over, a massive six from Suryakumar Yadav after coming on to bat following Kishan’s departure, Mumbai Indians reach 84/2 after 9 overs.
Crucial wicket, Ishan Kishan departs, not the best of efforts from Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin comes to bowl and gets a very important wicket, the partnership broken after 62 runs, Kishan dismissed after 28, Mumbai Indians 76/2 after 8.2 overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal introduced into the attack now, the Indian spinner gives away two singles after which Cameron Green unleashes one down the park, it was tossed up ball, Green dispatches it into the stands. Another single after the six, followed by a dot ball. Ishan Kishan’s turn to attack Chahal now, an expensive over from Royals’ perspective, Mumbai Indians 75/1 after 8 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes on to bowl his second over, he’s done a mighty good job to keep Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan quiet so far, just four runs from the over, Mumbai Indians 62/1 after 7 overs.
Mumbai Indians reach 58/1 after 6 overs, Ishan Kishan batting at 21 off 16, Cameron Green batting at 30 off 15. Meanwhile, 11 runs from the sixth over again, two boundaries, Sandeep concedes quite a few for the first time today.
Mumbai Indians look to rebuild through Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green, Ravichandran Ashwin bowls the penultimate over of the powerplay, he concedes 11 runs including a massive six on the last ball from Green, MI reach 47/1 after 5 overs, Ishan Kishan batting at 15 off 13, Cameron Green batting at 25 off 12.
Mumbai Indians reach 36/1 after 4 overs, very good over this once again from Sandeep, not a single boundary in the powerplay, MI just 7 runs from the over.
Mumbai Indians suffered an early blow with the departure of Rohit Sharma but Cameron Green takes on Trent Boult, a hat-trick of boundaries from Green followed by a single to close out the over from Boult, 15 runs from the over, MI 29/1. Green is batting at 14 off 5, Ishan Kishan is batting at 10 off 8.
Rohit Sharma, the birthday boy departs after scoring 3 in five, Sandeep Sharma gets his wicket, brilliant celebration from Royals players they know its a crucial wicket, MI 14/1 after 2 overs.
Bright start for Mumbai Indians, MI reach 12/0 after 1 over, two boundaries from each from Ishan Kishan in the over, Ishan wasn’t intending to hit a boundary but the ball deflects off his bat and it beats the two slips, while the second one was a full-intended shot towards cover for four.
Mumbai Indians reach 141/3 after 14 overs against Rajasthan Royals, Suryakumar Yadav batting at 48 off 23 balls, Tilak Varma 12 off 8, Cameron Green departs after scoring 44 runs, Ishan Kishan could only score 28, while birthday boy Rohit Sharma scored 3. Ravichandran Ashwin got 2 wickets while Sandeep Sharma got one wicket.
Mumbai Indians reached 47/1 after 5 overs, Cameron Green batting at 25 off 12, Ishan Kishan batting at 19 off 14. MI need 213 to win after Rajasthan Royals scored 212/7 after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century, Sandeep Sharma removed Rohit Sharma early on 3 runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden IPL century, scored 124 in just 62 balls, Rajasthan Royals reach 212/7 courtesy of Jaiswal’s brilliant century, Mumbai Indians conceded 200 runs for a third game running, MI need 213 runs to win.
Rajasthan Royals were looking to cross the 200-run mark with Yashasvi Jaiswal nearing his century. RR were batting at 142/3 after 14 overs, Jaiswal was batting at 77 off 44, while Jason Holder could only score 11.
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal nears his century as he was batting at 72 off 41 balls, Rajasthan Royals reach 126/3 after 13 overs, Jason Holder batting at 3 off 5.
Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate Mumbai Indians, RR reach 90/1 after 9.1 overs. Yahasvi Jaiswal racing to his fifty, Jaiswal is batting at 47 off 29 balls, and Sanju Samson is batting at 14 off 9. Jos Buttler departed after scoring 18 runs in 19 balls, Piyush Chawla got the all important wicket.
Rajasthan Royals finished their powerplay at 65/0 after 6 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal was closing in on his fifty batting at 41 off 23, Jos Buttler batting at 11 off 14. Mumbai Indians still searching for their first wicket.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. Sanju made just 1 change, Trent Boult replaces Adam Zampa, Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan return to Mumbai Indians’ playing XI, replacing Behrenfdroff and Arjun Tendulkar reveals Rohit.
Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are set to face off against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in a milestone 1000th match in IPL history. Rohit is celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday and will hope that MI can give their skipper a birthday gift by winning the match against an in-form Royals unit.
Mumbai Indians come into this fixture on the back of a defeat by 55 runs against Gujarat Titans whereas Rajasthan Royals won their previous outing by Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs.
MI have lost two matches in a row, and have dropped to ninth place in the league standings with just 6 points from seven games, whereas Samson’s side are flying high in IPL 2023 and are in second place on the points table with 10 points from 8 matches, looking to reclaim the top spot.
RR have won their last two matches and will be gunning for a hat-trick of wins. Ahead of the 1000th match in IPL history, the spotlight has been firmly set on Rohit, who was suggested by the legendary Indian opener to rest for a few games ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London from June 7 – 11.
Mark Boucher, coach of the Mumbai Indians was quizzed about the same although he said that Rohit hasn’t asked to be rested so far, given his importance to the team, Boucher hoped that Rohit wouldn’t need to be rested.
“No, I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well,” said Boucher.
The legendary Proteas coach stated further, “If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that you know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play.”
Rohit hasn’t exactly set the world alight with the bat this season so far, managing to score just 181 runs in 7 innings but will be hoping to play a crucial role against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
