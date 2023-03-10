RCB vs UPW Highlights WPL 2023 Latest Updates: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone Power UP Warriors to 10-wicket Win

The franchise has started facing the heat of the fans after their below-par show in the initial stage of the tournament despite having a star-studded squad. Mandhana and Perry have failed to produce the match-winning efforts which are expected from them in big matches. While the bowlers have also struggled to find their rhythm on the pitch. Megan Schutt and Renuka Thakur have failed to trouble the batters so far in the tournament.

While UP Warriorz made a gamble by dropping Grace Harris from the XI in their last match against Delhi Capitals which backfired for them as they lost the match despite Tahlia McGrath’s 90-run knock. Warriorz need to sort their four overseas players as they have a lot of quality in the department and it’s tough to leave out anybody. Deepti Sharma has also failed with the bat in the first two matches.

What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will take place on March 10, Friday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: S Mandhana(C), HC Knight, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, TM McGrath, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Alyssa Healy(C), S Ecclestone, S Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad

