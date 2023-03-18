Home / Cricketnext / Live Score Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: UPW Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against MI
Live now

Live Score Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: UPW Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against MI

Live Score Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Updates

Live Score MI vs UPW: Here you can follow live score and updates of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 15:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Live Score WPL 2023 Match: UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against table-toppers Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium. MI are on a winning streak of five matches while UPW have lost their previous two matches. A win today will go a long way in helping UPW secure a top-three berth. Read More

Mar 18, 2023 15:09 IST

WPL Live Cricket Score: MI Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Speaks

We would have batted first anyway. We are keeping things simple, just want to enjoy ourselves.

Mar 18, 2023 15:08 IST

Women's Premier League Latest Updates: UP Captain Alyssa Healy Speaks

We have chased a lot better than what we have set this year, so that’s one of the reasons for bowling first.

Advertisement
Mar 18, 2023 15:07 IST

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live: MI Playing XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Mar 18, 2023 15:06 IST

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warrioz Live Score: UPW Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (wk/captain), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mar 18, 2023 15:06 IST

Women's Premier League Latest Updates: Team Changes

UP Warriorz have brought in legspinner Parshavi Chopra in place of Shweta Sehrawat. However, Mumbai Indians are unchanged.

Mar 18, 2023 15:03 IST

Live Score MI vs UPW: Match Toss

UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy has won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Healy says her team has been chasing well and hence the decision. One change for UPW, none for MI.

Advertisement
Mar 18, 2023 14:54 IST

WPL 2023 MI-W vs UP-W Live Updates: Game On

Mar 18, 2023 14:43 IST

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warrioz Live Score: An Important Game For UP

Well, Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the next stage. What they would be aiming for now is to punch a ticket for for the final by finishing the league stage at the top and avoid the Eliminator. So, MI won’t be stepping off the gas anytime soon despite winning all their five matches of the season so far. For UP, the game is more important in the context of stepping ahead of fellow playoff hunters in Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. They are level on points with GG but having played a game less will certainly take a giant step towards a top-three finish should they win today. Three wins in a row and they can go as high as 10 points. But a couple of defeats in a row in their previous two matches must have dented their confidence and they will be needing much more than that against the might of all-conquering MI this afternoon.

Mar 18, 2023 14:13 IST

Live Score WPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Mar 18, 2023 13:54 IST

Live Score WPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Mar 18, 2023 13:54 IST

Live Score WPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Mar 18, 2023 15:03 IST

Live Score MI vs UPW: Match Toss

Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
view more comments

Education Policy 2020: Major Reform in Higher Education Regulatory System

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020
view more

Read more

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will look to extend their unbeaten run but UPW will be itching to bounce back after a close defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match. Mumbai have 10 points while UP are at the third place with just two wins in five matches.

Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath and Grace Harris have been the key for UPW in the batting department as their Indian batters have not lived up to the expectations so far in the tournament. While almost everything has gone well for MI as the batters have fired in every match and the bowlers have also put up collective efforts.

When will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 18.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST on March 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Get the latest Cricket News here