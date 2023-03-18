Live Score Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: UPW Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against MI

We would have batted first anyway. We are keeping things simple, just want to enjoy ourselves.
Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 15:14 IST
Mumbai, India
Live Score WPL 2023 Match: UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against table-toppers Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium. MI are on a winning streak of five matches while UPW have lost their previous two matches. A win today will go a long way in helping UPW secure a top-three berth. Read More
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Alyssa Healy (wk/captain), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UP Warriorz have brought in legspinner Parshavi Chopra in place of Shweta Sehrawat. However, Mumbai Indians are unchanged.
UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy has won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Healy says her team has been chasing well and hence the decision. One change for UPW, none for MI.
Well, Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the next stage. What they would be aiming for now is to punch a ticket for for the final by finishing the league stage at the top and avoid the Eliminator. So, MI won’t be stepping off the gas anytime soon despite winning all their five matches of the season so far. For UP, the game is more important in the context of stepping ahead of fellow playoff hunters in Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. They are level on points with GG but having played a game less will certainly take a giant step towards a top-three finish should they win today. Three wins in a row and they can go as high as 10 points. But a couple of defeats in a row in their previous two matches must have dented their confidence and they will be needing much more than that against the might of all-conquering MI this afternoon.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath and Grace Harris have been the key for UPW in the batting department as their Indian batters have not lived up to the expectations so far in the tournament. While almost everything has gone well for MI as the batters have fired in every match and the bowlers have also put up collective efforts.
