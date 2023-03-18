Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score WPL 2023: Sophia Dunkley Falls Prey to Sophie Devine, RCB Strike

Fast bowler Renuka Singh has been replaced by Preeti Bose in the mix.

In a bid to stay afloat in the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match no. 16. Both teams are reeling at the bottom half of the table and the side that wins tonight will stand a chance in the tournament. So far, Mumbai Indians is the only team that has qualified for the finals.

RCB secured a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz to register their first victory of the season. The Smriti Mandhana-led side will now look to carry forward the momentum as they are set to take on Sneh Rana & Co on Saturday.

RCB had a poor start to the WPL, losing all first five games before finally registering a first win against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. Heather recounted how the side getting their first win got them the guard of honour back from their hotel staff.

“It’s funny. We got back from the ground after our first game, our first loss, and there was a big guard of honour from all of the staff. We’d just lost, so we were like, ‘this is a bit embarrassing’,” said Knight.

Gujarat Giants will head into the contest after getting the better of Delhi Capitals by 11 runs. With two wins from six games, the Sneh Rana-led side are now placed in fourth position in the WPL standings.

What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News here