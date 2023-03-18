Home / Cricketnext / Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score WPL 2023: Sophia Dunkley Falls Prey to Sophie Devine, RCB Strike
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score WPL 2023: Sophia Dunkley Falls Prey to Sophie Devine, RCB Strike

RCB vs GG WPL 2023 Match 16 Live Updates (wpl photo)

Live Score RCB vs GG: Here you can follow live score and updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 19:51 IST

Mumbai, India

RCB vs GG WPL 2023 Match 16 Live Updates: Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. The Sneh Rana-led side will take the field with one change – Mansi Joshi making way for S Meghana. RCB, on the other hand, have also made a change to their playing XI. Read More

Mar 18, 2023 19:51 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Wolvaardt punishing the lose balls

A loose ball from Sophie Devine and gets the treatment by Laura Wolvaardt. The South African batter smashes it through covers for a boundary.

GG: 40/1 after 5 overs

Mar 18, 2023 19:48 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Wolvaardt plays a cracking shot

Laura Wolvaardt drills through backward point for a boundary. Great shot this. Fuller one from Megan Schutt, Wolvaardt makes room and cuts away past the fielder at point to get the boundary.

GG: 35/1 after

Mar 18, 2023 19:45 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Dunkely clean bowled

Sophia Dunkley tries to shuffle and smash Devine with a ramp shot but couldn’t connect. A slower length ball rams into the wicket and Devine seeks her revenge.

GG: 27/1 after 2.4 overs

Mar 18, 2023 19:36 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Excellent start to Giants

Excellent start for Gujarat Giants. Sophia Dunkley smashes two boundaries to Sophie Devine in the first over and that’s enough to take off brilliantly. 11 runs from the opening over.

GG: 11/0 after 1 over

Mar 18, 2023 19:33 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: The game begins

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt begin Gujarat Giants’ innings. Sophie Devine has the new ball for RCB

Mar 18, 2023 19:08 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Mar 18, 2023 19:07 IST

'We were looking to field anyway': A good toss to lose for RCB

“I don’t know if the tosses have been 50-50 or 60-40. Don’t mind losing tosses if we can win matches. We were looking to field anyway because we chase better than we set totals. One change, Renuka misses out and Preeti comes in," said Smriti Mandhana at toss.

Mar 18, 2023 19:07 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Gujarat Giants Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

Mar 18, 2023 19:06 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Sneh Rana speaks at toss

“We will bat first. The matches played earlier, the surface has got slower. In place of Mansi, Meghna comes in. I’m happy with the way girls performed the other day, the played with the right positive attitude. I think the pitches might change but 160-165 would be a par score," GG skipper Sneh Rana after winning the toss.

Mar 18, 2023 19:03 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Gujarat Giants win toss

Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

Mar 18, 2023 18:59 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: What to expect from the pitch

The tracks have started to keep low and slow and the par scores have also dropped. Something similar would be expected in this game as well.

Mar 18, 2023 18:46 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: RCB form guide

  • vs DC: lost by 60 runs
  • vs MI: lost by 9 wickets
  • vs GG: lost by 11 runs
  • vs UPW: lost by 10 wickets
  • vs DC: lost by 6 wickets
  • vs UPW: won by 5 wickets
Mar 18, 2023 18:32 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Gujarat Giants form guide

  • vs MI: Lost by 143 runs
  • vs UPW: Lost by 3 wickets
  • vs DC: Lost by 42 runs
  • vs RCB: Won by 11 runs
  • vs MI: lost by 55 runs
  • vs DC: won by 11 runs
Mar 18, 2023 18:25 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Gujarat Giants squad

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

Mar 18, 2023 18:20 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Match 16 Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar.

Mar 18, 2023 18:16 IST

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score

Hello and welcome to the live blog of WPL 2023 match no. 16 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)

Fast bowler Renuka Singh has been replaced by Preeti Bose in the mix.

In a bid to stay afloat in the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match no. 16. Both teams are reeling at the bottom half of the table and the side that wins tonight will stand a chance in the tournament. So far, Mumbai Indians is the only team that has qualified for the finals.

RCB secured a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz to register their first victory of the season. The Smriti Mandhana-led side will now look to carry forward the momentum as they are set to take on Sneh Rana & Co on Saturday.

RCB had a poor start to the WPL, losing all first five games before finally registering a first win against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. Heather recounted how the side getting their first win got them the guard of honour back from their hotel staff.

“It’s funny. We got back from the ground after our first game, our first loss, and there was a big guard of honour from all of the staff. We’d just lost, so we were like, ‘this is a bit embarrassing’,” said Knight.

Gujarat Giants will head into the contest after getting the better of Delhi Capitals by 11 runs. With two wins from six games, the Sneh Rana-led side are now placed in fourth position in the WPL standings.

What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

