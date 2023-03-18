Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score WPL 2023: Sophia Dunkley Falls Prey to Sophie Devine, RCB Strike

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
RCB vs GG WPL 2023 Match 16 Live Updates: Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. The Sneh Rana-led side will take the field with one change – Mansi Joshi making way for S Meghana. RCB, on the other hand, have also made a change to their playing XI. Read More
A loose ball from Sophie Devine and gets the treatment by Laura Wolvaardt. The South African batter smashes it through covers for a boundary.
GG: 40/1 after 5 overs
Laura Wolvaardt drills through backward point for a boundary. Great shot this. Fuller one from Megan Schutt, Wolvaardt makes room and cuts away past the fielder at point to get the boundary.
GG: 35/1 after
Sophia Dunkley tries to shuffle and smash Devine with a ramp shot but couldn’t connect. A slower length ball rams into the wicket and Devine seeks her revenge.
GG: 27/1 after 2.4 overs
Excellent start for Gujarat Giants. Sophia Dunkley smashes two boundaries to Sophie Devine in the first over and that’s enough to take off brilliantly. 11 runs from the opening over.
GG: 11/0 after 1 over
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt begin Gujarat Giants’ innings. Sophie Devine has the new ball for RCB
Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
“I don’t know if the tosses have been 50-50 or 60-40. Don’t mind losing tosses if we can win matches. We were looking to field anyway because we chase better than we set totals. One change, Renuka misses out and Preeti comes in," said Smriti Mandhana at toss.
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
“We will bat first. The matches played earlier, the surface has got slower. In place of Mansi, Meghna comes in. I’m happy with the way girls performed the other day, the played with the right positive attitude. I think the pitches might change but 160-165 would be a par score," GG skipper Sneh Rana after winning the toss.
Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai
The tracks have started to keep low and slow and the par scores have also dropped. Something similar would be expected in this game as well.
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia
Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of WPL 2023 match no. 16 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
In a bid to stay afloat in the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match no. 16. Both teams are reeling at the bottom half of the table and the side that wins tonight will stand a chance in the tournament. So far, Mumbai Indians is the only team that has qualified for the finals.
RCB secured a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz to register their first victory of the season. The Smriti Mandhana-led side will now look to carry forward the momentum as they are set to take on Sneh Rana & Co on Saturday.
RCB had a poor start to the WPL, losing all first five games before finally registering a first win against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. Heather recounted how the side getting their first win got them the guard of honour back from their hotel staff.
“It’s funny. We got back from the ground after our first game, our first loss, and there was a big guard of honour from all of the staff. We’d just lost, so we were like, ‘this is a bit embarrassing’,” said Knight.
Gujarat Giants will head into the contest after getting the better of Delhi Capitals by 11 runs. With two wins from six games, the Sneh Rana-led side are now placed in fourth position in the WPL standings.
What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 18, Saturday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
