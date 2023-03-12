UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score WPL 2023: Saika Ishaque Dents UPW's Big Score Hope

have a terrific form in the inaugural season of WPL with three wins in as many matches. MI look like a force to reckon with so far as they have been dominant with their performances in all three departments.

The team management has found the right balance in their unit as Charlotte Edwards and Jhulan Goswami are not looking to make any major changes in their side.

On the other side, UP Warriroz have also found the rhythm as skipper Alyssa Healy returned to form in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore where she smashed the highest score of the season – 96. The overseas players in the side have been the standout performers and the management will want the Indian stars to show some consistency moving forward in the tournament.

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 12, Sunday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match?

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amellia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

