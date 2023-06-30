Logan van Beek Runs Riot With New Ball Against Sri Lanka, Claims Three Wickets in Powerplay

Netherlands all-rounder Logan Van Beek continued his impressive form in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup qualifier. The Dutch star ran riot with the ball and claimed a wicket on the first ball of the match to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka on Friday at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Van Beek had a dream start with the new ball as also got the better of Sadeera Samarawickrama (1) and Charith Asalanka (2) in his first spell.

Netherlands were too good against Sri Lanka with the new ball on Friday as they picked four wickets in the first powerplay to stamp their authority in the all-important Super Sixes match.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The decision backfired massively for them as Van Beek struck on the very first ball of the match.

Dimuth Karunaratne tried to fight back with his 33-run knock but he didn’t get able support from the other end.

In the match against West Indies, Van Been set the stage on fire in the super over to help his team register a thrilling win.

Van Beek slammed Jason Holder all around the park in the Super Over by smashing 30 runs in 6 balls. He smashed three sixes and as many overs to thrash Holden in the all-important over.