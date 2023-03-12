Home » Cricket Home » Looked to Pounce on Any Delivery Bowled in my Strength Area: Shafali Verma

Looked to Pounce on Any Delivery Bowled in my Strength Area: Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma struck 10 fours and five sixes during her blistering half-century

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 14:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Shafali Verma was in red-hot form against Gujarat Giants. (Pic Credit: Delhi Capitals)
Shafali Verma was in red-hot form against Gujarat Giants. (Pic Credit: Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals bounced back into form with a 10-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in the inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday. Marizanne Kapp’s exceptional bowling performance of 5/15 helped the Delhi franchise to restrict the Giants to 105/9 before Shafali Verma stole the show with a blistering innings of 76* runs off 28 balls as the Capitals chased down their target in just 7.1 overs.

Verma, who struck 10 boundaries and 5 sixes during her innings, said, “Our plan was to play our natural game and I looked to pounce on any delivery that was bowled in my strength area. Meg wasn’t getting a chance to face balls regularly and I didn’t know what to do (laughs). But it’s really nice to bat with her as she helps me a lot."

The 19-year-old also expressed that she focussed on playing straight, “I looked to play the ball straight during a few knocking sessions after our game against Mumbai Indians. And a batter gets better when she looks to play straight. Everyone is enjoying each other’s company in the DC camp. And this camaraderie is helping us on the ground."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals Captain Meg Lanning, who enjoyed Verma’s innings from the other end, said, “I loved watching Shafali bat. She played some incredible shots. It was a show and I was happy to watch it unfold. She’s an amazing player. I love to watch how she takes the game on."

 The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai in their next match on Monday.

first published: March 12, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated: March 12, 2023, 14:05 IST
