'Lot of Players Felt Left Out,' Chris Gayle Makes Big Comment On RCB's Failure To Win IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite roping in multiple big names over the years, have not been able to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. RCB’s inability to claim the IPL title has baffled the cricket fraternity. Ahead of the next season of India’s premier franchise T20 competition, Royal Challengers Bangalore legend Chris Gayle has opened up on the franchise’s failure to win the silverware. The Universe Boss felt that apart from three senior cricketers, other players in the squad were not given much attention. Gayle also revealed that a lot of players in Bangalore felt left out as well. The Caribbean batter made these startling revelations during an interaction with JioCinema.

“You know sometimes being one of the main players, the main man. I am always in my own zone. What I understand when it comes from an RCB point of view, a lot of players felt left out. A lot of players didn’t feel like they are part of the franchise. It was only three players getting all the attention, myself, Virat and AB. So a lot of players pretty much mentally are nowhere within the team. So that’s always going to be a challenge to win a title", Chris Gayle, said.

Chris Gayle donned the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey from 2011 to 2017. Overall, the 43-year-old has scored 4965 runs with a strike rate of 148.96 after playing 142 matches in IPL. The Jamaican has six centuries and 31 half centuries to his name in the history of IPL. In IPL, Gayle was last seen in action in 2021 during a match against Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on April 2. England’s Will Jacks emerged as Bangalore’s most expensive signing at the IPL 2023 auction. Jacks was signed for an amount of Rs 3.2 crore.

In the last season of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to reach the qualifiers. Their terrific run, however, came to an end in the second Qualifier after conceding a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. Overall, the Bangalore-based franchise have finished IPL as runners-up on three occasions- 2016, 2011 and 2009.

