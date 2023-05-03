LSG vs CSK: Dream11 Team Prediction, Captain, Vice-captain For Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, May 4

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their next challenge of IPL 2023. The MS Dhoni-led side will be travelling to Lucknow for what is expected to be a close contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller on Monday and will be returning to action after a break of just two days. The fitness of their captain KL Rahul will be closely monitored and this will be another headache for the hosts.

On the other hand, CSK went down to Punjab Kings in the final over primarily because of Sam Curran in the death overs.

They will be tested if the surface continues to be slow and offers assistance to the spinners. The four-time IPL champions will need a far-better performance from their bowlers.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Deepak Hooda

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Ayush Badoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube

Allrounders: Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CSK Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

LSG vs CSK Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

