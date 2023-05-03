LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights: Match Called Off Due to Rain in Lucknow

LSG vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Massive heart-break for the fans as the game has been called off due to rain. A point each has been given to both teams. Ayush Badoni scored his first fifty this season after Lucknow suffered a terrible top-order collapse. Before the rain stopped play, he was unbeaten on 59 off 33 balls. It turned out to be a horrific collapse for Lucknow as they lost half of their batters in the first 10 overs. The spinners did a great job as Moeen Ali and Maheesh Teekshana picked 2 wickets each while Jadeja bagged one. Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) in an IPL 2023 match at Ekana Stadium, here on Wednesday. On the other hand, Krunal Pandya is leading LSG as regular skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of today’s match due to injury. Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma have also come for LSG in the playing XI. The 4-time champions are having a great run this year. They are settled in the top four of the table with 10 points and a positive net run rate. On the other hand, LSG have suffered a massive blow with captain KL Rahul getting ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he suffered in the game against RCB on Monday. The team suffered a close defeat in a low-scoring affair but the plus point they have is their position on the table. They are above CSK, on the third spot. And will look to rise up with a win against CSK at home.

Here are the Highlights of IPL 2023 Match 45 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Ekana Stadium:

Advertisement

May 3, 19:00 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Match called off

That’s heart-breaking news for all the CSK fans. The game has been called off due to rain and a point each given to both sides.

May 3, 18: 35 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: No signs of play

It’s been 30 minutes since the covers were drawn back on to the field. The rain gets heavier and there are no signs of resumption of the game, at least for now.

May 3, 17: 55 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: The covers are off

Good news for the fans. The rain has stopped, the covers are off and the play to resume shortly.

May 3, 17: 23 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Rain stops play

The drizzling gets heavier and the covers are on. The game has been stopped with 4 overs left in the LSG innings. LSG: 125/7 after 19.2 overs.

Advertisement

May 3, 17: 20 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Gowtham departs for 1

Pathirana strikes again to dismiss Krishnappa Gowtham. Slower one on length Gowtham slogs early and it balloons up in the air. It goes high wide of long-on, but Rahane makes it look easy. LSG: 125/7 after 19.2 overs

May 3, 17:15 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Badoni ends the 18th over with a six

Advertisement

Chahar to Badoni - 6! Brilliant shot, this. Chahar altered his line after seeing Badoni changing his position but that wasn’t a problem. The youngster heaves it over extra cover. LSG: 125/6 after 19 overs.

May 3, 17:12 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Fifty for Badoni

Chahar to Badoni - 4, 6! The boy from Delhi brings up his fifty. Given the context of the game, he has played a phenomenal knock under pressure and becomes the top-scorer. And he blows away a kiss to his teammates. LSG: 111/6 after 18.3 overs.

May 3, 17:06 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Patirana removes Pooran for 20

Advertisement

Pooran’s struggle comes to an end. Fuller delivery in the slot, Pooran goes hard at it and slices it off the outside half to extra cover. Moeen Ali takes an easy catch. LSG: 103/6 after 17.4 overs

May 3, 17:03 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Badoni launches

Teekshana to Badoni - 6, 0, 4! Ayush Badoni shifts gears and it was very required for Lucknow. Badoni slogsweeps to get the maximum off the first balls and then finds a boundary through backward point. Jadeja gets across from sweeper cover but couldn’t stop it. LSG: 94/5 after 15.3 overs

May 3, 16:57 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: An expensive over by Pathirana

Advertisement

It was going great but a 5 runs (wide + boundary) made it an expensive one. 11 runs from the over. LSG: 83/5 after 16 overs

May 3, 16:55 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Badoni hits a six

Theekshana to Badoni – SIX!! First boundary after the powerplay. Length ball on off, Badoni slog sweeps to clear the deep midwicket

May 3, 16:51 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Ball of the season

May 3, 16:47 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Strategic Time-out

LSG need to rejig their plans as they have just 62 runs on the board and have just 36 balls left in the innings. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are running out of sin options as Moeen has completed his spell, Jadeja left with an over and Teekshana has 2 left. LSG: 62/5 after 14 overs.

May 3, 16:40 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Pooran holds the key

With half the batters being back in the hut, the onus of scoring runs has fallen on the shoulders of Nicholas Pooran. Along with Ayush Badoni, the Caribbean hard-hitter is steering the LSG innings. LSG: 57/5 after 13 overs.

May 3, 16:30 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Moeen Ali removes Karan Sharma

Karn Sharma was looking for a big shot but it cost his wicket. Fuller delivery, Sharma shimmies down the ground and slams it down the ground but he hits it straight back at Moeen. The CSK all-rounder takes a sharp catch and the Lucknow batter departs. LSG: 44/5 after 10 overs

May 3, 16:20 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Jadeja cleans up Stoinis

Jadeja to Stoinis - BOWLED! What a delivery! Fuller delivery down the leg but it turns sharply and crashes onto the off stump. Marcus Stoinis is shell-shocked. LSG: 34/4 after 6.5 overs

May 3, 16:15 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Maheesh Teekshana on fire

The Lankan spinner runs through the Lucknow top-order with back-to-back wickets. In the final over of the powerplay, Teekshana castles Manan Vohra and then gets Krunal Pandya caught at the slip by Ajinya Rahane. The LSG stand-in captain is out for a duck. LSG: 27/3 after 5.5 overs.

May 3, 16:00 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Moeen Ali removes Mayers for 14

Moeen Ali breaks the opening partnership. Kyle Mayers bites the dust against the English all-rounder. Flighted delivery, Mayers skips down the track to heave it over extra cover but ends up lifting it over mid-off. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a great catch. LSG: 18/1 after 3.4 overs

May 3, 15:55 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Deepak Chahar having a tough time

Deepak Chahar makes a comeback this game but having a tough time bowling against Kye Mayers. The Caribbean batter has smashed 2 boundaries so far, both against Chahar. The last one was sent wide of the man at mid-off and into the fence. LSG: 16/0 after 3 overs.

May 3, 15:50 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Tushar Deshpande starts brilliantly

Great start from the young man. Just 1 run from his over and the crowd is going crazy. LSG: 6/0 after 2 overs

May 3, 15:45 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Kyle Mayers off the mark

Mayers goes off the mark with a boundary. Short and wide from Chahar, Mayers slaps it away in front of point and picks up the first boundary of the game. LSG: 5/0 after 1 over.

May 3, 15:45 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Play begins

Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers are out to bat. Deepak Chahar is back and opens the CSK attack.

May 3, 15:40 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants playing XI

Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

May 3, 15:40 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Chennai Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

May 3, 15:34 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Krunal Pandya at toss

“We wanted to bat first, so it is even stevens. The batters can go out and express themselves. KL is a big loss, he’s a quality player but it creates an opportunity. The morale is pretty high, we are looking to play some positive cricket. Manan (Vohra) and Karan (Sharma) come in," said Krunal at toss

May 3, 15:32 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: MS Dhoni speaks at toss

“We’ll bowl first. The fact that the wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we’ll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak is fit, so he comes in for Akash. You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me," said MS Dhoni at toss.

May 3, 15:30 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Toss Time

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknew Super Giants at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

May 3, 15:25 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Pitch Report

“Only 61 meters on one side, and the other side is 75 meters. Downtown is 78 meters. The pitch is very patchy, there is quite a lot of green grass on it compared to what we’ve seen in the past. But is very dry underneath. Some plate cracking there. Don’t expect this wicket to play with much bounce in it. Won’t be a lot of bounce. Will still favour the spin," reckon Aaron Finch and Danny Morrison.

May 3, 15:17 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Toss at 3:30

Here are the latest updates - the toss will take place at 3:30 pm and the match will start at 3:45 pm.

May 3, 15:07 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: The covers are off

The covers are off and the toss is likely to happen shortly.

May 3, 14:56 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Rain in Lucknow

There was a little shower at 2:45 and the covers were on. It continued for a bit more and that delayed the toss

May 3, 14:56 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Toss delayed

The toss has been delayed due to overcast conditions in Lucknow. Stay tuned for more updates

May 3, 14:45 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Fleming on Devon Conway

“He is just a player who gets the job done. He’s found a good method. Spin, there was a little bit of a question mark. There always is when an overseas player comes to the subcontinent for the first time. But I think he’s got a game that actually plays very well against spin. He has a good strike rate and he can access the boundary and over the boundary. So we are really happy with Devon’s contributions."

May 3, 14:36 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Who will lead Lucknow?

Rahul has been ruled out and it is going to be a big challenge for the management to assign a new skipper for the rest of the season. It’s yet to be known who would lead the side against CSK on Wednesday.

May 3, 14:30 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Weather report

Fans have been sharing videos and pictures from Lucknow and the weather doesn’t look good. Fingers crossed before the game!

May 3, 14:20 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Rahul ruled out of IPL 2023

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL 2023.He sustained an injury to his right leg while rushing behind the ball during the defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

May 3, 14:10 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants squad

Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

May 3, 14:00 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

May 3, 13:45 IST | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match 45 Live

Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2023 match 45, between CSK and LSG ate the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here