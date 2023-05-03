Trends :India vs PakistanRR VS GT Dream11KL RahulGautam GambhirAsia Cup 2023
Home » Cricket Home » Watch: Marcus Stoinis Shell-shocked After Ravindra Jadeja Cleans Him up With a Peach During LSG vs CSK

Watch: Marcus Stoinis Shell-shocked After Ravindra Jadeja Cleans Him up With a Peach During LSG vs CSK

Even as Ravindra Jadeja began celebrating the dismissal with his Chennai Super Kings team-mates, Marcus Stoinis was left bewildered

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 17:05 IST

Lucknow, India

Marcus Stoinis made 6 off 4 before being dismissed. (AP Photo)
Marcus Stoinis made 6 off 4 before being dismissed. (AP Photo)

Shocked. It’s an expression that we have seen on several batters who have been outdone by the guile of Ravindra Jadeja.

Add Marcus Stoinis to the list who for a moment wasn’t sure of why the Chennai Super Kings allrounder had suddenly started celebrating with his team-mates after he was comprehensively beaten on the outside edge while batting for Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match on Wednesday.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

But then the delivery was such that it would have left even the most specialist of batters against quality spinners.

Advertisement

The delivery was full and pitched outside the leg stump as Stoinis pushed at it for a drive. The ball turned alarmingly to sneak past the outside edge of the LSG batter and crashed on the top of off-stump.

RELATED NEWS

Stoinis was shell-shocked and began throwing glances to his right and left while trying to process what just transpired.

Perhaps he was wondering if this was a Test match because such dismissals are a common feature in the format.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Maybe, Stoinis has gotten a taste of what it’s like to face Jadeja on a spin friendly pitch in India.

Challenging to say the least.

Meanwhile, CSK captain MS Dhoni was felicitated before the first ball was bowled. He was presented with a memento by BCCI vice-president Raji Shukla to mark his first ever competitive match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

Before that, Dhoni had created a storm by again giving a cryptic answer on whether IPL 2023 will be his final of playing career.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

When Danny Morrison asked how he’s enjoying the farewell tour, Dhoni, with a wide smile, replied, “You’ve decided it’s my last (season)."

CSK are hoping to bounce back after losing their last match to Punjab Kings at Chepauk.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

first published: May 03, 2023, 17:05 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 17:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Hearts With Their Cute And Hot Couple Photos, Check Out Their Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty Among Celebrities At Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai, See Pics