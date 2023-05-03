Watch: Marcus Stoinis Shell-shocked After Ravindra Jadeja Cleans Him up With a Peach During LSG vs CSK

Shocked. It’s an expression that we have seen on several batters who have been outdone by the guile of Ravindra Jadeja.

Add Marcus Stoinis to the list who for a moment wasn’t sure of why the Chennai Super Kings allrounder had suddenly started celebrating with his team-mates after he was comprehensively beaten on the outside edge while batting for Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match on Wednesday.

But then the delivery was such that it would have left even the most specialist of batters against quality spinners.

The delivery was full and pitched outside the leg stump as Stoinis pushed at it for a drive. The ball turned alarmingly to sneak past the outside edge of the LSG batter and crashed on the top of off-stump.

Stoinis was shell-shocked and began throwing glances to his right and left while trying to process what just transpired.

Perhaps he was wondering if this was a Test match because such dismissals are a common feature in the format.

Maybe, Stoinis has gotten a taste of what it’s like to face Jadeja on a spin friendly pitch in India.

Challenging to say the least.

Meanwhile, CSK captain MS Dhoni was felicitated before the first ball was bowled. He was presented with a memento by BCCI vice-president Raji Shukla to mark his first ever competitive match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Before that, Dhoni had created a storm by again giving a cryptic answer on whether IPL 2023 will be his final of playing career.

When Danny Morrison asked how he’s enjoying the farewell tour, Dhoni, with a wide smile, replied, “You’ve decided it’s my last (season)."

CSK are hoping to bounce back after losing their last match to Punjab Kings at Chepauk.

