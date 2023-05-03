LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Lucknow Weather Forecast And Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

Action continues to rattle along at a fair clip in the IPL 2023 as the Chennai Super Kings pay a visit to the Ekana Cricket Stadium where they will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants.

Both sides are coming on the back of a loss in rather contrasting styles. While Lucknow went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller, Chennai were beaten by Punjab Kings in a high-scoring last ball finish.

Lucknow need their batters to step up while the Chennai Super Kings have to fill holes in their bowling attack. Their bowling has been a let down and the senior players in the side have to step up.

On the other hand, the LSG are well-rounded as far as their bowling attack is concerned. They have good spinners in Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi and they will be challenge the CSK batting order.

However, KL Rahul is an injury concern and task of their batting order will be cut out to put up a good score, especially after the dismal show against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

LSG need their top order to give them a platform for the likes of Krunal and Nicholas Pooran.

Ayush Badoni has been promoted and he could well be the key for Lucknow.

For CSK, the bowling has been a worry all season. Captain MS Dhoni wants his bowlers to close out games and be closely aligned with the plans made.

Pitch Report

With LSG boasting of a number of spinners in their side, we could once again see a dry surface that could make run making a tedious task.

Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow could well play spoilsport and there’s forecast of scattered showers. The temperatures will hover between 21 degrees to 29 degrees.

Wind speeds will be around 4 to 9 kmph and the humidity will be between 90 to 98 percent.

LSG vs CSK Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

