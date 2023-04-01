LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants will cross swords against Delhi Capitals in their maiden fixture of the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL). The high-octane encounter is slated to take place on April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Super Giants, led by Indian opener KL Rahul, enjoyed a more-than-decent run in the previous season, which also marked their first season in the tournament. The new entrants, with 18 points, finished third in the group table but were knocked out from the Eliminator by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, could not shell out their A-game in the IPL 2022 and failed to earn a playoff qualification. They won five out of their 14 group games and ended the season as the fifth team in the tally.

Lucknow Super Giants will begin their campaign high on confidence with their captain KL Rahul coming out of a prolonged lean patch in the recently concluded Australia series on home soil. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will play under a new captain, David Warner, who has replaced the injured Rishabh Pant.

LSG vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL match.

LSG vs DC Live Streaming

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

LSG vs DC Match Details

The LSG vs DC IPL match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 pm IST.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: KL Rahul, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Daniel Sams, Kuldeep Yadav,

LSG vs DC Probable XIs:

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Philip Salt (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Advertisement

LSG vs DC Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

Get the latest Cricket News here