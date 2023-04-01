LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Lucknow Weather Forecast And Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals will be aiming to make a winning start to their campaign when they take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Delhi had failed to progress to the play-offs last year. So they will be keen to put up a better show this time around. Delhi will be led by David Warner this year. Warner captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title in 2016. Fans are hoping that Warner guides Delhi to IPL glory. On the other hand, Lucknow are playing their first match in their home ground. A win against Delhi will go a long way in settling any nerves they might have.

Ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

LSG vs DC Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm on April 1. There is almost no chance of rain in Lucknow during the match. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game.

LSG vs DC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is known for low scores. A T20I between India and New Zealand was played at this venue in January. That match was not a high-scoring affair as the visitors were bundled out for 99 in the first innings. Spinners will certainly get some help from the wicket and batters will need to apply themselves. Only set batters will be able to play their shots.

LSG vs DC Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Charak, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Phil Salt, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Advertisement

LSG vs DC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News here