LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Clash on TV and Online

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Match 3 Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants open their campaign at their home ground, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, when they host Delhi Capitals on April 1. The KL Rahul-led side has enjoyed great success in their maiden IPL season last year. They stormed their way through the league stage to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament but were knocked out after losing the eliminator.

This year is going to be very special for the LSG unit as they are going to get home support. At the same time, the playing combination also looks pretty much settled. The likes of Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya and Daniel Sams will be key to their campaign. Rahul’s form might be a cause for concern for the team management. However, his past IPL record will surely instil confidence in the side.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be led by David Warner this year. The talismanic Australian batter is one of the best T20 players

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played on April 1.

Where will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on April 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

What are the full squads of Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals For IPL 2023?

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

