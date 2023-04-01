IPL Live Cricket Score, LSG vs DC Match Updates: Rahul vs Warner - A Battle of Struggling Stars in Lucknow

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 18:58 IST
Lucknow, India
LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Lucknow Suer Giants (LSG) are set to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign with the clash against Delhi Capitals at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday evening. LSG had a terrific season last year in which they finished among the top four of the points table and made it to the playoffs. Read More
“Obviously, Gujarat (Titans) last year was amazing, a brand new team, and they were able to win the tournament. The other finalist last year, the Rajasthan Royals, have, in my opinion, a really, really good squad. And we said that last year, immediately after the auction, we were pretty impressed with what they were able to do and put a good squad together," Ponting said.
The Proteas stars will give this game a miss as they are busy playing a bilateral series against Ireland which ends tomorrow, April 2.
“The pitch is interesting because there’s very little grass at this end. It’s very bare and the ball may grip on this half. As I walk down, you can see the disparity. You get to the middle, you start seeing more grass, and it’s patchy as well. So it’s a pitch with contrasting halves. There’s so much more grass on one side, but it’s patchy grass. So when it hits the bald areas, it could hold," reckons Ian Bishop on JioCinema.
David Warner is undoubtedly one of the finest batters in the tournament but he has often been troubled by Indian spinners and Ravi Bishnoi is one of them. Bishnoi has dismissed Warner thrice so far and this makes their match-up so much more interesting.
LSG splurged Rs 16 crores to strengthen their middle order, roping in West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran. The Caribbean hard-hitter will look forward to elevating the LSG middle-order with his insane stroke play.
David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.
KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 Match 03, between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The KL Rahul-led side will also have home support this time as the tournament heads back to its initial module of home and away games. The franchise made a blockbuster Rs 16 crore move for Nicholas Pooran to add more bite to their top order. They have also added the likes of Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat as well as Amit Mishra among others.
The opening pair of Rahul and Quinton de Kock lit up the IPL last season as well and LSG will hope for more of the same this year as well. Deepak Hooda, Pooran and Marcus Stoinis make it a very solid top order, however, what they do lack is a top-order Indian batter that’s why they’re only left with one overseas slot which will be taken up by Mark Wood.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will take the field under the leadership of experienced David Warner. As Rishabh Pant misses out due to injury, the franchise would hope Warner to reciprocate his magic which he did in 2026 to guide the Sunrisers Hyderabad to title victory. At the same time, Ricky Ponting’s brilliance and Warner’s smartness will be a great combination to watch out for this season.
They bought a host of players in the IPL mini-auction in December last year, including veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who, along with Warner and Mitchell Marsh will add a great deal of experience to the side. They also picked up seasoned IPL campaigner Manish Pandey, the hard-hitting South African Rilee Rossouw, England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and the promising Bengal bowler Mukesh Kumar.
Most importantly, DC will be desperate to find a workaround and Sarfaraz Khan will likely have to step into Pant’s shoes as wicketkeeper-batter.
