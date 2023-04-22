LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans had to suffer their second defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season in the last game against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals. The defending champions conceded a three-wicket defeat after failing to defend a formidable total of 178. Hardik Pandya’s men will now be aiming to return to winning ways. In their next match, Gujarat Titans will be up against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. The Indian Premier League 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With six points from five games, the IPL 2022 winners now occupy the fourth spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to get the better of Gujarat Titans for the first time on Saturday. Lucknow Super Giants registered a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the last match. The KL Rahul-led side, with eight points under their belt, are placed in second position in the IPL 2023 standings.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami

LSG vs GT Probable XIs:

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma

LSG vs GT Full Squad-

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Gujarat Titans Full Squad For IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

