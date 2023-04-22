LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Toss Report: Gujarat Titans Opt to Bat; Lucknow Make Major Bowling Change

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back to the winning ways when they will lock horns with KL Raul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The defending champions have three out of five matches and are currently standing fourth on the points table. On the other hand, LSG are placed second with 8 points in their kitty.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first in Lucknow. The visitors have made one change to their line-up; Alzarri Joseph has been replaced by Noor Ahmad.

“We will bat first. Looks like a slow track, want to get the best out of it. There is no time to test our batters now. I am sure they have would have batted first as well if they won the toss. They’re doing a fantastic job. I think on this wicket, the better option is to bat first. We’re not worried about our record while chasing. Even if the records say that we still have to do a good job. Alzarri misses out and Noor Ahmad comes in," Hardik Pandya said after winning the toss.

LSG, on the other hand, have decided to go with the same set of 12 players but Amit Mishra, who was the impact player in the last encounter, have replaced Yudhvir in the playing XI.

“I would have batted but not worried about it. We will play good cricket. We bowled against SRH as well on the same strip, we would like to restrict them to a good target and chase it down. Same 12 players. Yudhvir misses out, Amit Mishra comes in, he was the impact player in the last game. Trusted the 12-13 players, have had a few injuries, each game someone has put their hand up and done the job for the team. We are gelling together well and winning games. That goes hand in hand. it’s been a good vibe in the dressing room," said KL Rahul at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

