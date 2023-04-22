LSG vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Beat LSG by 7 Runs After Mohit Sharma's Heroics

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Lucknow Super Giants have nobody else but themselves to blame they needed just 136 to win, should’ve won it after a sublime powerplay but a late batting collapse followed by a stunning final over with two wickets and two run-outs from Mohit Sharma sees Gujarat pull away with 2 points and a stunning last-gasp win! That’s it from us, do stick around for the evening match as Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings.
Deepak Hooda departs, Mohit Sharma gets two wickets, two run-outs then and Gujarat Titans have snatches this win from Lucknow’s hands. Mohit Sharma you beauty, a dot ball and GT pull away with a sublime win!
Another edge-of-the-seat classic, Lucknow Super Giants lose their third wicket on three balls, LSG 127/6 after Ayush Badoni departs, both new batsmen on strike. Gujarat Titans making history!
Mohit Sharma you beauty! He’s turned it around on his own! KL Rahul departs first, then Marcus Stoinis departs on a golden duck! LSG have 3 balls to win needing 10 runs, they only have themselves to blame! Mohit Sharma is one hat-trick now.
KL Rahul has the strike, Ayush Badoni dives, and reaches his crease within time, 10 needed off five balls, Rahul on strike and he hands it to Jayant Yadav! OMG! What a turnaround!
Lucknow Super Giants have nobody but themselves to blame, they need 12 runs to win from the final over, KL Rahul is batting at 66 off 59, Ayush Badoni batting at 8 off 6. LSG 124/3, Lucknow need 12 off six, can they do it?
KL Rahul survives a DRS calls, Mohammed Shami’s over has completely changed the tide in his side’s favour, appears as if Gujarat Titans are slowly making a comeback, low-scoring thriller this.
Ayush Badoni and KL Rahul look to take Lucknow Super Giants over the line, Badoni is batting at 6 off 4, Rahul is batting at 64 off 54 balls, LSG reach 119/3. Lucknow still need 17 off 12 balls. Anything can happen.
Noor Ahmad strikes once again, Nicholas Pooran gives away his wicket, the latter was batting at 1 off 7, clearly not needed, but he departs, LSG will hope not to bottle this chase, Ayush Badoni comes on to join KL Rahul. LSG reach 113/3 after 17 overs. KL Rahul key here, he’s batting at 61 off 52.
Lucknow Super Giants can almost reach out an grab the win, KL Rahul batting at 60 off 49, his role will be key if LSG have to win, if he departs this could get tricky. Nicholas Pooran playing at 1 off 5, LSG 109/2 after 16 overs.
Just a solitary run from Noor Ahmad’s over, Gujarat Titans seem to have unearthed a diamond here, plus he removes Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul will look to carry Lucknow to their win. LSG 106/2 after 15 overs.
Krunal Pandya departs after scoring 23 off 23 balls, Noor Ahmad strikes, Pandya failed to read the ball, came down the pitch and didn’t get any contact, Saha does the rest. Lucknow Super Giants 106/2 after 14.3 overs. Lucknow Super Giants need 30 runs in 33 balls. KL Rahul batting at 58 off 45 balls.
What an eventful over this from Jayant Yadav, KL Rahul was dropped by Vijay Shankar at 54, the LSG skipper’s wicket could’ve made things interesting but it looks like a straightforward chase right now for Lucknow. LSG 105/1 after 14 overs, KL Rahul batting at 57 off 44, Krunal Pandya batting at 23 off 21.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul reaches his fifty in 38 balls, LSG camp rises up to applaud the captain. Lucknow reach 98/1 after 13 overs, Rahul Tewatia comes on to bowl, giving away just 8 runs, Rahul batting at 50 off 38, Krunal Pandya batting at 23 off 21.
Lucknow Super Giants reach 90/1 after 12 overs, KL Rahul batting at 49 off 36, Krunal Pandya batting at 16 off 16. A good over from Noor Ahmad, just 3 runs from it, LSG can afford to do that.
Rashid Khan gives away 7 runs from the final over of his spell, 33 runs he conceded today, a wicket of Kyle Mayers. Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile cruising along very well, LSG reach 87/1 after 11 overs.
Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul both are now finding boundaries very regularly, Hardik Pandya smashed for a boundary on the last ball of his over, Gujarat Titans skipper concedes 7 runs from the over, LSG reach 80/1 after 10 overs. Krunal Pandya batting at 14 off 13, KL Rahul batting at 42 off 28.
Lucknow Super Giants are moving along very well with the required strike rate, KL Rahul is inching closer to his fifty, meanwhile, Krunal Pandya is dropped on deep square leg by Abhinav Manohar, 8 runs from Rashid Khan’s over, LSG 73/1 after 9 over.
Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad introduced into the attack, the young spinner bowls good lines and lengths, giving away just 10 runs, Rahul gets a boundary on the first ball but good recovery from Ahmad. LSG race to 65/1 after 8 overs. KL Rahul batting at 39 off 24, Krunal Pandya batting at 2 off 5.
Lucknow Super Giants survive a massive scare, Gujarat Titans lose their review, Rashid Khan traps Krunal Pandya, appeals, Hardik Pandya opts for a review but replays show it was pitching outside the off stump. Lucknow reach 55/1 after 7 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants suffer their first blow, Kyle Mayers has to depart after getting clean bowled, failed to read the ball from Rashid Khan. Gujarat Titans get their much-awaited breakthrough, LSG 55/1 after 6.3 overs. KL Rahul batting at 31 off 20, Krunal Pandya joins Rahul.
End of the powerplay, Lucknow Super Giants reach 53/0 after 6 overs, they maximised the powerplay rules, KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers cruising. Rahul batting at 30 off 19, Kyle Mayers batting at 23 off 17.
Lucknow Super Giants in cruise control in their chase, Hardik Pandya turns to Rashid Khan in search of their first wicket instead he concedes 16 runs in his over, two boundaries and a massive six from Kyle Mayers, LSG openers shining. Lucknow reach 46/0 4 overs. Rahul batting at 25 off 16, Mayers batting at 21 off 14.
KL Rahul has crossed 7,000 runs in T20 format, joining an elusive club of batters, meanwhile, Jayant Yadav concedes 10 runs from his second over, KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers look in their groove, a boundary from the over, LSG reach 30/0 after 4 overs.
After a maiden over to start his bowling, Mohammed Shami concedes 14 runs in his second over, KL Rahul smashes three consecutive boundaries, and Lucknow Super Giants race to 20/0 after 3 overs. KL Rahul batting at 14 off 11, Kyle Mayers batting at 6 off 7.
Lucknow Super Giants get off the mark in the second over from Jayant Yadav, Kyle Mayers smashes a boundary, both him and KL Rahul get off the mark, LSG 6/0 after 2 overs, Mohammed Shami return for second over of his spell.
A brilliant maiden over to start the chase with from Mohammed Shami, LSG openers Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul know the target isn’t too big, they can afford to wait, pick and choose their balls to strike.
Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul open for LSG, Mohammed Shami with the new ball for GT, Lucknow need 136 to win, meanwhile Jayant Yadav replaces Shubman Gill.
136 runs needed to win Lucknow Super Giants will expect their captain KL Rahul to play a crucial knock, Hardik Pandya scored 66 runs, how many can KL get today, Rahul has been dismissed thrice by Rashid Khan, that’s been a interesting battle should be a must-watch contest today as well.
Gujarat Titans reach 135/6 after Hardik Pandya’s 66-run knock, the skipper got his first fifty of IPL 2023 but have they got enough runs to contain a batting lineup comprising of the likes of KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers and others? We’ll know very soon, stick around for the chase! LSG need 136 to go top of IPL 2023 points table.
Hardik Pandya smashed 66 runs in 50 balls, Wriddhiman Saha scored 47 off 37 balls, and Krunal Pandya was sublime with his bowling getting wickets of Saha and Shubman Gill. Marcus Stoinis dismissed Hardik Pandya and David Miller to restrict GT to 135/6, Lucknow Super Giants need 136 to win.
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. Noor Ahmad made his debut for GT, replacing Alzarri Joseph, whereas KL Rahul revealed that Amit Mishra starts in place of Yudhvir.
KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to go top of IPL 2023 points table with a victory as they gear up to host Gujarat Titans in match 30 at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22. It will be a double-header today with Mumbai Indians set to square off against Punjab Kings in the second match of the day.
LSG are currently in second place on IPL 2023 points table with 8 points, level with Rajasthan Royals but a win tonight would take Lucknow to 10 points. However, standing in their way would be Gujarat Titans, the defending champions were recently beaten by Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya’s side would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways.
Lucknow on the other hand are coming into this fixture on the back of a 10-run victory over the Royals. Marcus Stoinis’ all-round display guided LSG to a thrilling win as the Australian scored 21 runs from 16 balls and had earlier picked up two wickets as well. It was a low-scoring thriller between the two teams as KL Rahul and Co managed to score 154/7
with Kyle Mayers smashing 51 runs from 42 deliveries, while the skipper himself scored 39 in 32 balls. Avesh Khan was the star with the ball for LSG as he took three wickets while Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 44-run knock combined with Jos Buttler’s 40-run effort went in vain.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have had a good rest for six days since their last match against the Royals. Pandya’s side managed to score 177/7 courtesy of David Miller’s 46-run effort, while Shubman Gill also added 45 runs to the cause. Sandeep Sharma showed his experience for Sanju Samson’s side as he picked up two wickets.
In their chase, Samson led the Royals from the front scoring 60 off just 32 balls while Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten knock of 56 in 26 balls was enough to secure a thrilling win for the inaugural IPL champs with 4 balls to spare.
Gujarat Titans are in fourth place currently and will be hoping to stay close to the top three with a victory tonight whereas, for Lucknow Super Giants, it will be all about keeping their winning momentum going as the two newest entrants in the IPL family lock horns today.
