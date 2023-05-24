LSG vs MI Eliminator: Madhwal's 5-fer Helps Mumbai Knock Lucknow Out of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) knocked out Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with an 81-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator at Chepauk on Wednesday. MI pacer Akash Madhwal returned magical figures of 5 for 5 in 3.3 overs, helping the five-time champions bundle out the Krunal Pandya-led side for 101 in the stiff chase of 183. MI won the game with 21 balls to spare and have made it to qualifier 2 where they will Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday. On the other hand, the Super Giants pack their bags and head back home.

Unlike their previous encounter against MI, Lucknow had a torrid time in the Eliminator. Though Naveen-ul-Haq registered his best bowling figures against Mumbai, the Lucknow bowling unit wasn’t up to the mark as they gave away too many runs in the death overs.

Chasing a stiff 182, the LSG opening pair misfired as Prerak Mankad lost his wicket to Chris Jordan in the 2nd over and then Kyle Mayers followed him to the dressing room a few moments later. A couple of early jolts surmounted pressure on the LSG batting but Marcus Stoinis held his nerve and tried to bail Lucknow out of the precarious situation. However, he lacked support from the other end a big time.

The likes of Krunal Pandya (8 off 11), Ayush Badoni (1 off 7) and Nicholas Pooran (0 off 1) fell in quick succession, putting the onus on Stonis’ shoulder. The Aussie all-rounder looked to forge a partnership with Hooda but his run-out turned the table upside down for Lucknow.

There were three run-outs in what turned out to be a forgettable evening for Lucknow. That literally broke their back and on either side of that wicket, Madhawal took four more to enhance his reputation having been a tennis ball cricketer till the age of 23. Skipper Rohit, who has been pilloried for his fitness threw himself around and the relay throw to run Krishnappa Gowtham out was a fabulous effort.

Earlier, Naveen-ul-Haq did well enough to dismiss the stars of Mumbai Indians, including captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and Tilak Verma.

Naveen getting Surya and Green in one over could well prove to be decisive as MI were at least 15 short of par-score. MI also needed to replace Surya with Impact Player Nehal Wadhera, whose 23 off 12 balls took them past the 180-run mark.

Wadhera smacked a six and hit two fours in the final over bowled by Yash Thakur (3 for 34) to boost MI’s score.

The impressive Moshin Khan (1-24) conceded only 6 runs in the penultimate over before Wadhera stepped up the pace in Thakur’s next, the final over of the innings.

Skipper Rohit (11), who began slowly, fell trying to up the pace, jumping out to hit Naveen only to find Ayush Badoni in the way in the fourth over.

Yash Thakur struck in the next over, getting Ishan Kishan (15) to nick one to the keeper.

