LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Chennai Weather Forecast And Chepauk Stadium Pitch Report

IPL 2023 Eliminator LSG vs MI Weather Report: The upcoming Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League 2023 will witness an exciting clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

LSG has shown impressive form recently by securing victories in their last three matches, including a notable win against MI, which enabled them to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians managed to secure a spot in the playoffs by defeating Hyderabad in their previous encounter.

When it comes to batting prowess, both teams exhibit a similar level of skill. However, the bowling department of LSG appears to have an edge over MI, potentially giving them an advantage in reaching Qualifier 2.

The pitch on offer could well resemble Lucknow’s home ground and it will be interesting to see how Mumbai adapt here.

Where will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Chepauk in Chennai.

What is the average score at Chepauk in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Chepauk is 161.

LSG vs MI Head-To-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 3 times in the IPL. Lucknow Super Giants have held the clear upper hand and have won all three games so far.

LSG vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chepauk is expected to be on the slower side and hence, could be a good one for the slower bowlers as well as bowlers who have a lot of variations. Batters can be successful here provided they are patient enough to dig in, assess the situation and then go for their runs.

Weather Report:

The weather in Chennai is expected to set fair on May 23. The temperature is expected to be around 33°C on the match day with 77% humidity and 23 km/h wind speed. There is a 5 percent chance of rain during the match.