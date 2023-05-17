IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update: Lucknow 3rd as Mumbai Slip to 4th; Du Plessis Keeps Orange Cap, Purple Cap Stays With Shami

Tim David and Cameron Green were in the middle. Mumbai Indians needed 11 runs in the final over to beat Lucknow Super Giants. Tim had just belted two sixes in the 19th over. Mohsin Khan was asked to defend the runs by his skipper Krunal Pandya.

And the left-arm pacer delivered, producing one of the finest overs of IPL 2023 as he allowed just five runs sealing a thrilling five-run win for LSG that has kept their playoffs chances alive.

Also Read: Pietersen Shares Old Video, Says ‘I Wasn’t Dhoni’s First Test Wicket’

Advertisement

Before Mohsin’s last-over heroics, there were two significant individual performances from LSG players that set up the vital win. Marcus Stoinis blasted an unbeaten 89 off 47 to propel his team to a challenging 177/3.

Then when MI were going all guns blazing in the chase, Ravi Bishnoi struck in his successive overs to remove Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to bring Lucknow back.

IPL 2023 Points Table

With their seventh win from 13 matches, LSG have taken their points tally to 15 which is one more than MI and thus swapped places with their opponent to now occupy the third spot.

LSG and Chennai Super Kings have now 15 points with just net run-rate separating the two teams on the table. Gujarat Titans continued to lead the table.

MI though have dropped to the fourth spot with 14 points from 13 games and also have a negative NRR of -0.128.

Advertisement

Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis continues to lead the top run-getters list. He has 631 runs from 12 innings at 57.36 and a strike-rate of 154.27.

Shubman Gill of GT is second with 576 runs from 13 innings while Yashasvi Jaiswal completes the top-three with 575 runs from 13 innings.

Advertisement

Despite falling cheaply against LSG, Suryakumar Yadav continues to be fifth while Ishan Kishan, who scored sparkling fifty, has risen to the 8th spot with 425 runs from 13 innings.

Also Read: Stoinis’ Blistering 89-run Knock Against Mumbai Indians Sets Twitter Ablaze

Purple Cap

Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan of GT have taken 23 wickets each. Shami has the top spot though thanks to a better economy rate than his team-mate.

Rajasthan Royals legspinner Yuzvendra Chaha is third in the list with 21 scalps from 13 matches. MI leggie Piyush Chawla took one wicket against LSG and remains fourth on the list.