LSG vs MI Highlights: Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi Star as Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians in a Thriller

May 16, 2023
Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians produced a last-over thriller at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night. Chasing 178, MI finished with 172/5 in 20 overs with LSG winning by five runs. This was after the five time champions made a terrific start through their opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma as they added 90 runs. Rohit made an impressive 37 while Ishan peeled off a superb half-century. However, Ravi Bishnoi turned it around for LSG as he got rid of both the openers in successive overs. And then MI kept losing wickets regularly with LSG bouncing back. Tim David then belted a couple of sixes in the 19th over leaving the visitors 11 to win off the final over. Mohsin Khan then held his nerves as he allowed just five runs in it to seal the victory. However, LSG’s win was set by a sensational innings from Marcus Stoinis who accelerated in the death overs to remain unbeaten on 89 off 47.
What a terrific final over from Mohsin Khan. MI have managed just five runs in it. There was an appeal for a run out off the final delivery but the batter was comfortably home. MI finish with 172/5 in 20 overs. LSG win by 5 runs.
Tim David smokes Naveen-ul-Haq for two sixes in the over- both over long-on. There was a no-ball from the paceman for height as the ball evaded everyone to run away for four byes as well. David though missed the free-hit. 19 runs from the over.
Tim David has been joined by Cameron Green now. 9 runs and a wicket in the fourth and final over of Yash Thakur who finishes with figures of 2/40. Two important wicket from the pacer - Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu Vinod.
WICKET! Impact player gets rid of Impact player. Yash Thakur gets his second wicket as Vishnu Vinod pulls one to deep square leg but Nicholas Pooran takes a superb catch as MI lose another wicket. Vinod scored 2.
A timely boundary for Mumbai Indians from the bat of Tim David. A short delivery from Mohsin Khan and David muscles it over deep midwicket for a monstrous six. Mohsin finishes with a dot ball as David misses. 8 runs from it. LSG need 39 off 18 now.
WICKET! Lucknow Super Giants are well and truly back in this game. A short delivery from Mohsin Khan and Nehwal Wadhera attempts to pull it but ends up hitting to deep square leg where K Gowtham takes the catch. He scored 16 off 20.
Just six runs from the third over of Naveen-ul-Haq. MI now need 47 off 24.
The LSG physio has been summoned again and this time it’s Naveen-ul-Haq who is being attended to. Looks like cramps.
Tim David is the new batter and he got off the mark with a pull to midwicket for a four. And a slight misfield in the deep gave Nehal Wadhera his second four of the night after Yash Dayal shortened his length. A wicket but 10 runs in the over.
WICKET! Massive massive breakthrough for Lucknow Super Giants. Yash Thakur is pumped up. Suryakumar Yadav went across for an audacious scoop but ends up guiding the ball onto the stumps. SKY scored 7 off 9.
FOUR! Nehal Wadhera breaks the shackles. Ravi Bishnoi drops one short and Wadhera rocks back to to slam it through square leg for a four. 8 runs from it. Bishnoi finishes with figures of 2/26. MI need 63 in 35 now
Five dot balls and just a single in the fourth and final over of Krunal Pandya. 15 deliveries since the last boundary. It’s getting tight now. When Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were batting, runs were flowing pretty easily for MI but since their exit, LSG have plugged the leakage.
Just 3 runs and the big wicket of Ishan Kishan in Ravi Bishnoi’s third over. Nehal Wadhera joins Suryakumar Yadav. Will these two wickets shift the momentum in LSG’s favour?
OUT! Ravi Bishnoi gets both MI openers. The long boundary comes into play as Bishnoi lures Ishan Kishan with a googly. The MI opener rocked back and gets a top-edge towards deep midwicket where Naveen-ul-Haq takes an easy catch. Ishan scored 59 off 39.
11 runs from the third over of Krunal Pandya as Ishan Kishan continues to collect boundaries regularly.
FOUR! Second four in three deliveries from Ishan Kishan - another pull shot for a four which also brings up Mumbai Indians’ 100 in 10.3 overs.
FIFTY! Ishan Kishan brings out the pull shot for a four off Krunal Pandya and gets to a superb half-century off just 34 deliveries.
Suryakumar Yadav walks in next and gets off the mark with a flick for a couple of runs. A dot ball from Ravi Bishnoi to end the over in which he took the wicket of Rohit Sharma and leaked 10 runs. MI need 86 off 60 now.
OUT! The partnership has been broken. Ravi Bishnoi celebrates with both his arms aloft. A legbreak and Rohit Sharma goes for a slogsweep but doesn’t get the distance to hole out at long-on to Deepak Hooda. He scored 37 off 25 - an impressive knock.
Oh! Lucky that has not resulted in something major. Two LSG fielders slide - one from midwicket, other from square leg) in the deep while preventing a boundary but end up colliding and a deflection resulting in a boundary. Bishnoi took the brunt of it. It looked nasty at first but Bishnoi looked ready to resume soon. 8 runs from the over of Krunal Pandya.
Legspinner Ravi Bishnoi introduced. Impressive first over - mixed it up well with googlies and change of pace. Just five runs in it.
Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh into the attack now. Meanwhile, LSG captain Krunal Pandya is back on the field as well having left right before the end of Powerplay. Swapnil’s second delivery is shot and Ishan pulls it to midwicket for a four. And then he drops another one in the slot for the MI opener with Ishan pulling it into the gap for four more. 11 runs from the over.
SIX! Another biggie from the bat of Rohit Sharma. A pick up shot from the MI opener but Ravi Bishnoi took an overhead catch in the deep. However, the momentum kept pushing him back and he threw the ball back in even as crashing onto the boundary cushions. Replay showed he had made the contact with the ball in hand. This would have been a sensational catch had Bishnoi pulled it off. 11 runs from it. Time-out
With a single, Rohit Sharma brings up his 50-run partnership with Ishan Kishan for the first wicket. This is a superb start from MI openers.
The supple wrists of Rohit Sharma! The MI captain goes across and whips one from Naveen-ul-Haq over deep square leg region for a six - his second of the innings. 9 runs from the over.
SIX! Rohit Sharma charges forward and greet right-arm pacer Yash Dayal with a pull for a six over deep midwicket. Later Rohit ended up hitting his toe while digging out a yorker that required intervention of the physio. 11 runs from the over including an extra via wide.
Rohit Sharma ends up hitting his foot as he tries to dig out a yorker from Yash Thakur and is hobbling while going for the run. The physio is out.
Naveen-ul-Haq into the attack now. His fourth delivery is short and wide which Ishan Kishan slashes over backward point for a four. 7 runs in it.
Mohsin Khan leaks 13 runs in his first over. The left-arm pacer bowled on down the leg-side and Ishan flicked it over backward square leg region for an easy six. Mohsin strayed down the leg with his final delivery and was punished by Ishan as he flicked it away for four.
LSG vs MI Highlights IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants held their nerves in the death overs to beat Mumbai Indians by five runs. Chasing 178, MI made 172/5 in 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi struck to get rid of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to bring Lucknow Super Giants back into the contest. The MI openers had added 90 runs to put their team on top.
Ishan made 59 while Rohit struck an impressive 37. In the middle overs, Yash Thakur got rid of Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu Vinod to bring LSG back in to the contest.
Ishan and Sharma led a rollicking start for Mumbai Indians in the Powerplay with the pair adding 58 runs in six overs in the chase of 178.
Marcus Stoinis produced an excellent innings, hitting an unbeaten 89 off 47 as Lucknow Super Giants accelerated in the slog overs to post a challenging 177/3 against Mumbai Indians. Krunal Pandya made a solid 49 before retiring.
Piyush Chawla got rid of Quinton de Kock with his first delivery of the match before Pandya and Stoinis began their partnership to repair the early damage.
Jason Behrendorff gave Mumbai Indians two early breakthroughs as he took out Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad in consecutive deliveries.
Mumbai Indians skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants. The visitors have included Hrithik Shokeen in place of Kumar Kartikeya. LSG have made three changes bringing in Deepak Hooda, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohsin Khan.
Four wins in their last five matches have put Mumbai Indians in the playoffs contention. Their batting has proved to be their biggest asset with a power-packed middle-order helping them chase down 200-plus targets with shocking ease. Where they lack is bowling but the veteran Piyush Chawla has stepped up even as the five-time champions have now lost both world-class pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to injuries.
Their playoff chances were revived on batting friendly pitches. Now, they face a different challenge, something similar to what they witnessed against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. MI will face Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium, a venue which has been the slowest this season and batters have generally struggled to score big here.
Spinners have been the dominant players and the trend may continue. The last contest at this venue was washed out due to rain and LSG’s last home win came way back on April 7. Since then, they have lost three matches in a row. Clearly, the so called home advantage isn’t helping them. They’ve also been struck by injury to their captain and opener KL Rahul with Krunal Pandya assuming the leadership duties in his absence.
Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (captain), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal
