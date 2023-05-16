LSG vs MI Highlights: Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi Star as Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians in a Thriller

LSG vs MI Highlights IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants held their nerves in the death overs to beat Mumbai Indians by five runs. Chasing 178, MI made 172/5 in 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi struck to get rid of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to bring Lucknow Super Giants back into the contest. The MI openers had added 90 runs to put their team on top.

Ishan made 59 while Rohit struck an impressive 37. In the middle overs, Yash Thakur got rid of Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu Vinod to bring LSG back in to the contest.

Ishan and Sharma led a rollicking start for Mumbai Indians in the Powerplay with the pair adding 58 runs in six overs in the chase of 178.

Marcus Stoinis produced an excellent innings, hitting an unbeaten 89 off 47 as Lucknow Super Giants accelerated in the slog overs to post a challenging 177/3 against Mumbai Indians. Krunal Pandya made a solid 49 before retiring.

Piyush Chawla got rid of Quinton de Kock with his first delivery of the match before Pandya and Stoinis began their partnership to repair the early damage.

Jason Behrendorff gave Mumbai Indians two early breakthroughs as he took out Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad in consecutive deliveries.

Mumbai Indians skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants. The visitors have included Hrithik Shokeen in place of Kumar Kartikeya. LSG have made three changes bringing in Deepak Hooda, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohsin Khan.

Four wins in their last five matches have put Mumbai Indians in the playoffs contention. Their batting has proved to be their biggest asset with a power-packed middle-order helping them chase down 200-plus targets with shocking ease. Where they lack is bowling but the veteran Piyush Chawla has stepped up even as the five-time champions have now lost both world-class pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to injuries.

Their playoff chances were revived on batting friendly pitches. Now, they face a different challenge, something similar to what they witnessed against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. MI will face Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium, a venue which has been the slowest this season and batters have generally struggled to score big here.

Spinners have been the dominant players and the trend may continue. The last contest at this venue was washed out due to rain and LSG’s last home win came way back on April 7. Since then, they have lost three matches in a row. Clearly, the so called home advantage isn’t helping them. They’ve also been struck by injury to their captain and opener KL Rahul with Krunal Pandya assuming the leadership duties in his absence.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (captain), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal