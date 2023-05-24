LSG vs MI Highlights IPL 2023 Eliminator: Madhwal Claims Fifer as Mumbai Indians Thrash Lucknow Super Giants to Reach Qualifier 2

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 00:46 IST
Chennai, India
LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday. MI take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad to decide who will face Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. Opting to bat, MI posted 182 for 8 with Cameron Green top-scoring with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls. Read More
Akash Madhwal bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took five-time champions Mumbai Indians one step closer to summit clash after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in IPL Eliminator on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow but Madhwal’s incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumble for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs. There were three run-outs in what turned out to be a forgettable evening for the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise. MI will now take on Gujarat Titans on Friday in the second Qualifier in Ahmedabad to decide on Chennai Super Kings’ opposition for the big final on Sunday.
Aakash Madhwal hits the timber and sealed the win for Mumbai Indians. Excellent stuff from Madhwal as he ended the match with the scintillating figures of 5/5. Lucknow Super Giants were no match to Mumbai Indians tonight. Rohit Sharma and Co. know how to win big matches and they did it again and reach the qualifier 2. Mumbai Indians (182/8) thrash Lucknow Super Giants (101) by 81 runs to reach Qualifier 2
A maiden over from Chris Jordan as Lucknow Super Giants are now just looking to play the 20 overs. The match is out of LSG’s reach and Mumbai Indians need to end this early to boost their confidence. LSG 100/9 in 16 overs
Bizarre running between the wickets and it was Deepak Hooda pays the price for it. Another bizarre thing was Naveen saving his own wicket despite knowing Hooda is a better batter than him. Poor running between the wickets by LSG tonight as it’s the third run out of the night. LSG 100/9 in 14.5 overs
Ravi Bishnoi went for a big shot out of nowhere but there wasn’t enough power on it as he got caught near boundary line by Chris Jordan. Excellent from Akash Madhwal as he gets his fourth wicket. LSG 100/8 in 14.3 overs
Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda will now play for pride and look to avoid getting all-out. The pressure is high on Lucknow Super Giants while Mumbai Indians will look to end this game soon. LSG 98/7 in 14 overs
Direct Throw from Rohit Sharma as Lucknow Super Giants lose another wicket as Krishnappa Gowtham departs for 2. Excellent from Rohit to pick the aim carefully. Lucknow Super Giants look down and out. LSG 92/7 in 12.3 overs
OUT! Bizarre! RUN OUT! The two batters collided while taking the second run as Marcus Stoinis failed to reach the crease on time and was run out for 40. The two batters ran into each other and MI took advantage of it. LSG 90/6 in 12 overs
Deepak Hooda smashed Piyush Chawla for a six on the first ball to put the pressure on him. 11 runs came off it, Lucknow Super Giants still have a chance in the game but this duo has to build a stand to upset Mumbai Indians. LSG 86/5 in 11 overs
Two in Two for Akash Madhwal as this time was an absolute jaffa to get the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran for a golden duck. It went away from the batter as Pooran edged it behind the stump to Ishan Kishan. Sensation from Madhwal and Mumbai Indians here. LSG 75/5 in 10 overs
Akash Madhwal ends Ayush Badoni’s misery and destroyed the timber. Poor shot selection from Badoni as he went for a slog and was nowhere in the line of the ball to hit it as Madhwal hits the timber. Mumbai Indians are strengthening their position in the game. LSG 74/4 in 9.4 overs
OUT! Piyush Chawla gets the crucial wicket here as Krunal Pandya departs for just 8. Good comeback from Mumbai Indians after strategic time-out as Chawla breaks the dangerous stand. Krunal looked disappointed with himself while taking the walk towards the pavilion. LSG 69/3 in 8.2 overs
Tidy over from Cameron Green to slow down the Lucknow Super Giants’ innings. Krunal Pandya needs to avoid playing the dot balls he faced a couple in the last over. LSG need runs from both ends and they can’t rely on Marcus Stoinis to get all the work. LSG 68/2 in 8 overs
Another good over for LSG as both Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya found boundaries to continue their counter-attack. 11 runs came off the over as the required run rate is 9.08 which is below the current run rate. Mumbai Indians need another wicket here. LSG 65/2 in 7 overs
Excellent over for Lucknow Super Giants as Marcus Stoinis hammered Hrithik Shokeen for a couple of boundaries and a six. Good end to the powerplay as 18 runs came off the sixth over. Stoinis has set his eyes on the pitch which isn’t a good sign for MI. LSG 54/2 in 6 overs
Mumbai Indians had a bright chance to get the better of Marcus Stoinis early but Nehal Wadhera failed to hold onto it despite a good dive. A 8 runs over from Cameron Green. Lucknow Super Giants need a partnership here to put the chase back on track. LSG 36/2 in 5 overs
Chris Jordan strikes and he gets the important wicket of Kyle Mayers for 18. Jordan banged it short and Mayers failed to read the cross-seamed delivery. Massive wicket for Mumbai Indians here as Lucknow Super Giants are on the backfoot. LSG 23/2 in 3.2 overs
9 runs came off Jason Behrendorff’s second over here. Kyle Mayers is looking to play big shots here to counter-attack Mumbai Indians. Krunal Pandya has come up in the order as Deepak Hooda will come late in the innings. LSG 21/1 in 3 overs
OUT! Crucial wicket by Akash Madhwal earlier in the innings as he gets the better of Prerak Mankad for 3. Mumbai Indians need the early wicket and the young paceman does the job for them once again this season. Hrithik Shokeen misjudged it a bit but managed to hold onto it. LSG 12/1 in 1.5 overs
A fine start for Lucknow Super Giants as 10 runs came off the first over. Kyle Mayers got a couple of boundaries one through edge other was sheer brilliance. Mumbai Indians need early wickets here as LSG have good depth in their batting. LSG 10/0 in 1 over
Kyle Mayer is the Impact Player for Lucknow Super Giants as he comes in the middle alongside Prerak Mankad to open the innings. Jason Behrendorff has the ball in hand.
Excellent from Nehal Wadhera as he displayed his batting credentials once again to smash Yash Thakur for 14 runs in the final over but the baller had the last laugh there with a dot and a wicket on the last two deliveries. Good comeback from Lucknow Super Giants after leaking too many in the first 10 overs. At one stage 200 looked gettable for Mumbai but Naveen-ul-Haq pulled LSG back into the game. Mumbai Indians 182/8 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants.
A good penultimate over from Mohsin Khan as he gave away just 6 runs out of which 4 came off bye which was more of a fault from Nicholas Pooran. The left-arm pacer also gets the wicket Chris Jordan to make things difficult for Mumbai Indians here. MI 168/7 in 19 overs
Another wicket for Naveen-ul-Haq here. After bowling a hat-trick of wide, Naveen went wide once again but Tilak Varma went for a big shot and Deepak Hooda covered a good distance to claim a good catch. Mumbai Indians crumble under pressure here. MI 159/6 in 17.3 overs
OUT! A controversial call here as the umpire first gave it a no-ball before the catch was taken and then he took the review himself to check the height. The third umpire declared it a legal delivery as the luck is in Lucknow Super Giants favour. MI 148/5 in 16.3 overs
The southpaw finally breaks the shackles here and hit Naveen-ul-Haq for a maximum. 10 runs came off the over and Mumbai Indians need to continue the momentum to get anything near 190 from here. Tilak is looking to hit big shots but Tim David is currently struggling. MI 141/4 in 16 overs
Another good over for Lucknow Super Giants as it has been 19 balls since the last boundary and the pressure is mounting on both Tilak Varma and Tim David to break the shackles. 5 runs came off Ravi Bishnoi’s final over. The current run rate is 8.76 which is not a good sign for MI. MI 131/4 in 15 overs
Another tidy over from Lucknow Super Giants as Yash Thakur gave away just 5 runs off it. Mumbai Indians have slowed down a bit after the two big wickets. Tilak Varma has returned to the side after recovering from injury and is finding it tough to place the balls in the gaps. MI 126/4 in 14 overs
Krunal Pandya finished his spell with a five-run over, the same way he started it. Mumbai Indians need to build a partnership here as the platform is set for a 180-plus target which is a good one on this surface but they have lost an extra wicket here. MI 121/4 in 13 overs
Another one for Naveen-ul-Haq as this time he cleans up Cameron Green. Two massive wickets in the over and Lucknow Super Giants are all over Mumbai Indians now. Sensational bowling from the Afghan pacer as he deceived the two MI stars with his slower deliveries. MI 105/4 in 11 overs
Krunal Pandya’s LSG will look to extend their winning streak over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the all-important clash on Wednesday. Lucknow finished the group stage on the third spot with 17 points in 14 matches while Mumbai Indians sealed the spot on the final day of the group stage with a crucial win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma and Co. started the tournament on a low note and took some time to pick up the pace and find the right combination. Despite the injury crises in the bowling department, the batters did well for MI and took them to the playoffs.
MI have all the experience of getting through such crucial matches while LSG still have to prove themselves in the knockout matches. Despite the absence of KL Rahul, LSG have done well under Krunal Pandya’s leadership as the big overseas star batters have done well for them on a consistent basis. Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran are in good form but the overseas fast-bowling option still remains an area of concern for them as Naveen-ul-Haq has failed to impress many with his performance with the ball.
With Mumbai’s batting puzzle finally falling in place, LSG bowlers will be aware that they have a task on hand to contain the likes of Rohit and Co. if they get going.
One cannot overestimate the contribution of tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who smacked an unbeaten century to help MI win their last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad before GT defeated RCB.
Green (381 runs), along with a resurgent Suryakumar Yadav (511 runs, one century, four fifties), skipper Rohit (313) and Ishan Kishan (439), will be their key batters when they taken on LGS in the do-or-die clash.
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.
News18 Live Blog Team