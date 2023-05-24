LSG vs MI Highlights IPL 2023 Eliminator: Madhwal Claims Fifer as Mumbai Indians Thrash Lucknow Super Giants to Reach Qualifier 2

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets. Chasing the target of 183, LSG were all out for 101 in 16.3 overs. Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday. Cameron Green top-scored for MI with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls. For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets. Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq in the same over which put Mumbai Indians on the backfoot. Both flamboyant batters were finding boundaries at ease on the tricky surface. Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma (11) and Ishan Kishan (15) failed on the big occasion and were dismissed cheaply in the powerplay.Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. MI included Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen in the XI as Nehal Wadhera and Kumar Kartikeya missed out. While Lucknow Super Giants made a shocking move by dropping Quinton de Kock from the XI.

Krunal Pandya’s LSG will look to extend their winning streak over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the all-important clash on Wednesday. Lucknow finished the group stage on the third spot with 17 points in 14 matches while Mumbai Indians sealed the spot on the final day of the group stage with a crucial win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma and Co. started the tournament on a low note and took some time to pick up the pace and find the right combination. Despite the injury crises in the bowling department, the batters did well for MI and took them to the playoffs.

MI have all the experience of getting through such crucial matches while LSG still have to prove themselves in the knockout matches. Despite the absence of KL Rahul, LSG have done well under Krunal Pandya’s leadership as the big overseas star batters have done well for them on a consistent basis. Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran are in good form but the overseas fast-bowling option still remains an area of concern for them as Naveen-ul-Haq has failed to impress many with his performance with the ball.

With Mumbai’s batting puzzle finally falling in place, LSG bowlers will be aware that they have a task on hand to contain the likes of Rohit and Co. if they get going.

One cannot overestimate the contribution of tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who smacked an unbeaten century to help MI win their last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad before GT defeated RCB.

Green (381 runs), along with a resurgent Suryakumar Yadav (511 runs, one century, four fifties), skipper Rohit (313) and Ishan Kishan (439), will be their key batters when they taken on LGS in the do-or-die clash.

Teams

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.