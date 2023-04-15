LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Fantasy XI Team Captain, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023, 7:30 PM IST

In their fifth match of IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants will square off against Punjab Kings on Saturday night. The 20-over battle is scheduled to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The Super Giants, coming off two consecutive victories, will head to the home fixture high on confidence.

In their last appearance, the KL Rahul-led unit got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning the last-ball thriller by a solitary wicket.

They currently have six points from four games.

PBKS, on the other hand, were beaten by Gujarat Titans in their last appearance, losing the home game by six wickets.

They made a confident start to the campaign with two back-to-back victories but could not continue the streak. With two wins in 4 matches, Punjab have four points to their name.

LSG vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL match.

LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

LSG vs PBKS Match Details

The LSG vs PBKS IPL match will be played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm IST.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kyle Mayers

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs PBKS Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

LSG vs PBKS Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

