Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming: How to Watch LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants have been flying high after some initial fumbles. The Lucknow-based franchise will be aiming to win their third consecutive game when they clash with Punjab Kings in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

The exciting fixture will take place at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow have been performing well in the league. So far, they have only lost one game.

The KL Rahul-led brigade need to work out the chinks in their armour, especially in terms of their bowling, before they step onto their home ground for another game.

PBKS, on the other hand, need to buck up as far as their batting is concerned. Barring their skipper Shikhar Dhawan, the entire batting order has failed to live up to expectations. They need to ensure that their batters step up from the start and make it tough for the LSG bowlers.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings; here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will take place on April 15, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings fixture will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings game will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of LSG and PBKS For IPL 2023?

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh.

