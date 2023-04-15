Highlights LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan Seal Thrilling Two-wicket Win For Punjab Kings

Matthew Short fell off the final delivery of Powerplay on 34. Raza and Harpreet Bhatia then revived the chase before LSG hit back. Earlier, LSG captain and opener KL Rahul scored his first half-century of the season and made 74 before departing. However, PBKS bowlers did well to limit them to 159/8 in 20 overs. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets while Kagiso Rabada took two wickets. Kyle Mayers and Rahul led a steady start for LSG in the Powerplay. The pair added 49 runs in six overs.

PBKS stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field first against LSG in the 21st match of IPL 16. LSG captain Rahul said he would have been happy with either option – bowl or bat first. Punjab are without Shikhar Dhawan and they have brought in Atharva Taide in his place.

LSG have replaced Jaydev Unadkat with Yudhvir Singh Charak. KL Rahul-led LSG are back in action after a four-day rest which came at the right time after a nerve-shredding last-ball win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Following a top-order failure, two blazing half-centuries courtesy Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran brought LSG back in a 200-plus chase before a dramatic finish that saw RCB bowler Harshal Patel missing a chance to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far. Avesh Khan then missed the final delivery but stole a bye to seal the victory.

Tonight they face Punjab Kings at home, a team that has realised how much over-reliant they are on captain Shikhar Dhawan scoring runs. They have their batting woes to fix and would hope for a collective display from their batters against LSG.

PBKS started IPL 2023 with consecutive wins before losing two matches which laid bare their brittle batting. Dhawan, the team’s leading run-getter would be hoping for another significant score against his name tonight but also hope others around him step up and contribute.

Will Liam Livingstone play his first game of the season in Lucknow? Although he had arrived prior to their match against Gujarat Titans, the Englishman didn’t play the game.

“He’s just got off a flight. We are just monitoring him for the next couple of days just to see where he is at. He’s just come back from a long-term injury so we just had the opportunity to put some eyes on him over the last 24 hours. We’ll know a lot more coming into the next game”, Brad Haddin, a PBKS assistant coach, had said after the match.

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran is wary of PBKS bowlers. “We must respect their bowling line-up: they have international experience and quality spinners,” Pooran said ahead of the match.

