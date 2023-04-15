Highlights LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan Seal Thrilling Two-wicket Win For Punjab Kings

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 00:01 IST
Lucknow, India
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza scored a maiden IPL fifty before Shahrukh Khan provided the late fireworks to take Punjab Kings over the line as they chased down 160 against Lucknow Super Giants for their third win of the season. PBKS had lost three wickets inside the Powerplay, two of them to Yudhvir Singh. Atharva Taide made a duck while Prabhsimran Singh was cleaned up on 4. Read More
Punjab Kings are back to winning ways after a thrilling two-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday night. Sam Curran led them in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan who is nursing a niggle. Curran took three wickets as despite captain KL Rahul’s 74, LSG were limited to 158/9 in 20 overs. LSG though started well with their openers stitching a 53-run stand but then PBKS began landing regular strikes to keep them from getting any sort of momentum. In reply, PBKS lost two wickets to Yudhvir Singh inside three overs and then Matthew Short once again threw away a bright start to be out on 34. Sikandar Raza then settled in before he started playing his shots. He soon raised a maiden half-century but then Ravi Bishnoi struck twice in quick succession to dent PBKS’ hopes. Shahrukh Khan stepped up and with an unbeaten 23 off 10, he guided Punjab to a thrilling two-wicket win with three deliveries to spare.
Another IPL match, another last-over finish. Shahrukh Khan provides the finishing touches with the winning boundary off Ravi Bishnoi as Punjab Kings overhaul the target of 160 in 19.3 overs for a thrilling two-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants. Shahrukh remains unbeaten on 23 off 10. This is PBKS’ third win of IPL 2023.
Shahrukh Khan got a top-edge while going after a short delivery from Mark Wood with the ball flying over the keeper’s head for a six. And later Harpreet Brar drove one through covers for a four before being caught behind. 13 runs and a wicket in the over. PBKS 153/8 in 19 overs, chasing 160.
WICKET! Another twist. Right after finding the gap for an authoritative boundary, Harpreet Brar nicks the next to the wicketkeeper to be out caught behind. He scored 6 off 4. PBKS 153/8 in 18.5 overs, chasing 160.
WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi lands another major strike. Sikandar Raza went for a sweep shot but ends up holing out to Marcus Stoinis in the deep. He scored 57 off 41. PBKS 139/7 in 17.5 overs, chasing 160.
A productive over for Punjab Kings this one. Avesh Khan had done well to not leak a boundary off his first five deliveries before he overpitched and Sikandar Raza thrashed it through covers for a four. 9 runs from it. PBKS 137/6 in 17 overs, chasing 160. PBKS need 23 off 18 now.
Shahrukh Khan gets off the mark in style by launching the first delivery he faced for a six over long-on. Stunning. PBKS 128/6 in 16 overs, chasing 160.
WICKET! KL Rahul with a full stretch dive to his left for an excellent catch at mid-off to send back Jitesh Sharma on 2. The PBKS batter slices one from Mark Wood to hole out. Punjab Kings 122/6 in 15.5 overs, chasing 160. Time-out.
FIFTY! A superb 34-ball half-century from Sikandar Raza - his maiden fifty of IPL career. Has kept PBKS’ chase alive.
OUT! He was introduced late but Ravi Bishnoi immediately makes an impact. Sam Curran struck him for a four but the leggie bounced back to have him caught for 6 off the next. PBKS 112/5 in 14.3 overs, chasing 160.
Sikandar Raza continues to get boundaries. This time he receives one from Krishnappa Gowtham down the leg-side and paddles it fine for an easy four. 9 runs from the over. PBKS 108/4 in 14 overs, chasing 160.
Sikandar Raza has decided to play his shots now. He blasts a couple of sixes off Krunal Pandya off successive deliveries before a pull shot for four off the third. Interestingly, all three times the fielder was Yudhvir Singh - the first time his he ended up jumping inside the boundary with the ball thanks to momentum, second time similar situation arised, this time too the fielder cannot flick it back. Third time Yudhvir made a full stretch dive but the ball evaded his grasp. 17 runs from the over. PBKS 99/4 in 13 overs, chasing 160.
Krishnappa Gowtham continues. Sikandar Raza breaks the shackles by stepping out and launching the third delivery over long-off for a six. 7 runs from it. PBKS 82/4 in 12 overs, chasing 160.
WICKET! Krunal Pandya strikes. Harpreet Bhatia goes for a sweep after receiving one onto his legs. And ends up holing out to the fielder at deep backward square leg region on 22. PBKS 75/4 in 11 overs, chasing 160.
krishnappa Gowtham is back in action. There was a chance of a run out off his first delivery when Sikandar Raza backed out after taking a couple of steps forward leaving Harpreet Singh stranded who was saved for a lack of direct hit. 7 runs from the over. PBKS 68/3 in 10 overs, chasing 160.
Harpreet Singh breaks the shackles. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya into the attack now. His fourth delivery is outside off and Harpreet guides it to third man region for a four. 8 runs from the over. PBKS 61/3. Harpreet on 16 off 16, Sikandar Raza on 5 off 9. Time-out.
Just five runs from the second over of Mark Wood. Punjab Kings have made 53/3 in 8 overs in chase of 160. 14 deliveries since the last boundary.
With a single off Mark Wood, Sikandar Raza brings up Punjab Kings’ fifty in 7.2 overs. They need a good partnership here to rebuild and put the chase back on track.
Avesh Khan brought back after an expensive first over in the Powerplay. Just three singles in his second over. Decent comeback. Sikandar Raza has joined Harpreet Singh. PBKS 48/2 in 7 overs, chasing 160.
WICKET! Krishnappa Gowtham gets his man. This one around off and Matthew Short is caught in two minds whether to go for it or not. In the end he ends up chipping it to Marcus Stoinis at mid-off. Disappointment for Short, again. He throws away another good start to walk back on 34. PBKS finish Powerplay with 45/3, chasing 160.
Yudhvir Singh continues. His first delivery of this over to Matthew Short is a little short and the PBKS batter lashes it midwicket for a four. Yudhvir’s next is short outside off and Short cuts it away through cover point for four more. 9 runs from it. PBKS 37/2 in 5 overs, chasing 160.
Right-arm fast Mark Wood has been introduced into the attack now. Matthew Short picked a double each from his first two deliveries. Five runs came in it. PBKS 28/2 in 4 overs, chasing 160.
Harpreet Singh brings an end to Yudhvir Singh’s second over with a flick to mid-wicket for a four. 10 runs and a wicket in it. PBKS 23/2 in 3 overs, chasing 160.
WICKET! Yudhvir Singh is pumped up. After slamming the first delivery over midwicket for a four, Prabhsimran gets one that was shaping in. He tried for a drive and missed it completely with his off-stump uprooted. Prabhsimran scored 4 off 4. PBKS 17/2 in 2.2 overs, chasing 160.
Matthew Short clubs Avesh Khan for three fours in the right-arm pacer’s first over of the match. Avesh started with a short delivery and a pull to midwicket got Short his first four. The next four came via a flick to square leg region and the third crashed over point. 12 runs from the over. PBKS 13/1 in 2 overs, chasing 160.
WICKET! Yudhvir Singh makes a superb start. Short of a length delivery and debutant Atharava Taide goes for the leg-side, gets a leading edge and a decent catch from Avesh Khan at third man. Taide out for a 3-ball duck. PBKS 0/1 in 0.3 overs, chasing 160.
Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh are the two PBKS openers. Right-arm pacer Yudhvir Singh to open the attack for LSG. Target: 160.
A superb last over from Sam Curran comes to an end. Two wickets and 7 runs in it. Lucknow Super Giants have been restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs. Sam Curran took 3/31 from four overs while Kagiso Rabada took 2/34.
WICKET! Two in two for Sam Curran. He’s on a hat-trick now. Yudhvir Singh blasts one towards long-on. Shahrukh Khan at it again. He takes the catch and flicks the ball into the field of play while realising he’s going to go beyond the boundary. He recovers his balance and comes back into the field to complete the catch. Yudhvir out for a golden duck. LSG 154/8 in 19.4 overs.
PBKS stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field first against LSG in the 21st match of IPL 16. LSG captain Rahul said he would have been happy with either option – bowl or bat first. Punjab are without Shikhar Dhawan and they have brought in Atharva Taide in his place.
LSG have replaced Jaydev Unadkat with Yudhvir Singh Charak. KL Rahul-led LSG are back in action after a four-day rest which came at the right time after a nerve-shredding last-ball win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Following a top-order failure, two blazing half-centuries courtesy Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran brought LSG back in a 200-plus chase before a dramatic finish that saw RCB bowler Harshal Patel missing a chance to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far. Avesh Khan then missed the final delivery but stole a bye to seal the victory.
Tonight they face Punjab Kings at home, a team that has realised how much over-reliant they are on captain Shikhar Dhawan scoring runs. They have their batting woes to fix and would hope for a collective display from their batters against LSG.
PBKS started IPL 2023 with consecutive wins before losing two matches which laid bare their brittle batting. Dhawan, the team’s leading run-getter would be hoping for another significant score against his name tonight but also hope others around him step up and contribute.
Will Liam Livingstone play his first game of the season in Lucknow? Although he had arrived prior to their match against Gujarat Titans, the Englishman didn’t play the game.
“He’s just got off a flight. We are just monitoring him for the next couple of days just to see where he is at. He’s just come back from a long-term injury so we just had the opportunity to put some eyes on him over the last 24 hours. We’ll know a lot more coming into the next game”, Brad Haddin, a PBKS assistant coach, had said after the match.
LSG batter Nicholas Pooran is wary of PBKS bowlers. “We must respect their bowling line-up: they have international experience and quality spinners,” Pooran said ahead of the match.
News18 Live Blog Team