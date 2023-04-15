Lucknow Weather Forecast, IPL 2023: Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report For LSG vs PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants are ready to go head-to-head with Punjab Kings in their next assignment of the IPL 2023.

The high-voltage clash between the two teams is slated to be hosted at Lucknow’s home - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium - on April 5. The second match of Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

LSG have won three of their four games so far and have six points to their name.

Advertisement

Their batting department has performing exceptionally and has crossed the 190-run mark on three occasions. In their last game, Lucknow picked up a thrilling one-wicket victory against RCB.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Meanwhile, Punjab will head to Lucknow on the back of two consecutive defeats. In the previous game, they lost to Gujarat Titans, who registered a commanding 6-wicket victory.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is known for providing a neutral surface. Although, the previous IPL matches played at the venue have seen some high-scoring affairs. Pacers have come in handy with the new ball and spinners have got some purchases in the middle overs.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy in Lucknow. Although, there is no chance of rain interrupting the proceedings. The wind speed will be around 6-9 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 28-39 percent.

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Full Squads

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here