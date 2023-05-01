LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 Toss Report: Bangalore Opt to Bat, Include Josh Hazlewood in Playing XI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to return to winning ways as they take the field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday evening at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It’s a crucial game for the visitors as they are currently placed sixth on the tally with 8 points and will look to jump up tonight with a victory. LSG, on the other hand, are sitting at the second spot and a win will take them to the top spot.

IPL 2023 Live Updates: LSG vs RCB

Advertisement

Meanwhile, visiting skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first. He confirmed that star pacer Josh Hazlewood is fit and will be playing this game. He added that youngster Anuj Rawat has replaced Shahbaz Ahmed in the playing XI.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“We are gonna have a bat. There will be little more turn in the second innings I feel. I feel much better now. We got Hazlewood in tonight, and Anuj comes in for Shahbaz. Our squad is well-suited for these conditions. It is just about batting well tonight," said Faf du Plessis after winning the toss.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

LSG have also made a change to their line-up. Fast bowler Avesh Khan has been replaced by all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham in the playing XI.

“It is just going to be hard work on this pitch for both teams. Just one change. Avesh Khan misses out and K Gowtham comes in. Having played here twice, we know that spin will be used more than pace here. Just want to hold our composure during crunch moments. The only thing we spoke about is to not come with a fixed mindset and we gotta bowl well and restrict them to a low total," said LSG captain KL Rahul.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Here are the playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here