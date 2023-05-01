LSG vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Defend 126, Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring affair on Monday. Chasing 127, LSG collapsed to be bowled out for 108. Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma took a couple of wickets each while Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with a wicket each.

On a difficult pitch, RCB struggled to 126/9 against LSG. Naveen-ul-Haq took 3/30 while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra took a couple of wickets each as spinners dominated.

Rain stopped play in Lucknow for a brief period before it resumed with no overs lost. Amit Mishra struck to remove Faf du Plessis on 44 after Dinesh Karthik showed intent with a four and a six.

Spinners continued to keep RCB batters quiet with Ravi Bishnoi landing another major strike when he had Glenn Maxwell LBW on 4. RCB continue to struggle to up the scoring rate.

Bishnoi landed the first blow when he had RCB batter Virat Kohli stumped on 31. That dismissal ended a steady first wicket partnership between Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

In what was a hectic start to the RCB innings, LSG suffered an injury blow with their captain KL Rahul limping off the field after hurting himself while fielding. Spinners have been difficult to deal with as RCB openers made 42/0 in six overs.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis called it correctly at the coin toss and decided to bat first expecting the pitch to get slower and thus more challenging for the batters later on. Bangalore have made a couple of changes – David Willey and Shahbaz Ahmed are out and in walk Josh Hazlewood and Anuj Rawat.

Lucknow have made one change – they’ve benched Avesh Khan and replaced him with Krishnappa Gowtham.

After losing their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB are desperate to bounce back and put their campaign back on track. Faf du Plessis and Co. have slipped down in the playoffs race and are currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table. They have to pull up their socks now to make a strong case for themselves otherwise it will be too late. Meanwhile, Du Plessis is expected to be fully fit for the clash and will lead the side, unlike the previous three matches where he played as an Impact Player.

RCB’s middle order has to come up big now in the tournament as they are over-reliant on their star troika Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to do all the muscle work with the bat.

While Josh Hazlewood might also play his first game of the season on Monday at Ekana which may suit his style of bowling. Mohammed Siraj has been phenomenal with the ball this season while the other bowlers Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijaykumar have been inconsistent with their performances.

Revenge will be on the minds of RCB as they go up against LSG in the reverse fixture of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Monday evening.

On the other side, KL Rahul remained the only concern for Lucknow Super Giants in the batting department. The LSG skipper has been struggling miserably this season with the bat as his strike rate has been under the scanners. While Kyle Mayers hit a fifty in the last match and he is once again expected to get a nod over Quinton de Kock in the line-up. While there is no update on Mark Wood’s availability for the clash.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

