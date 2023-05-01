LSG vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Defend 126, Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Lucknow, India
Royal Challengers Bangalore exacted revenge on Lucknow Super Giants with an 18-run win at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in their second meeting of IPL 2023. Chasing 127, LSG suffered a massive batting collapse as they lost half their side in seven overs with just 38 runs. The implosion began in the first over itself when Mohammed Siraj had Kyle Mayers out for a duck. Krunal Pandya then struck three fours in a row before becoming Glenn Maxwell’s victim on 14. Ayush Badoni, who opened in place of KL Rahul, managed just four while Nicholas Pooran who opened his innings with a six, holed out on 9. LSG kept losing wickets, failing to stitch one decent partnership. Krishnappa Gowtham struck a four and two sixes in his 13-ball 23 but his run out all but ended LSG’s hopes. Earlier, RCB made a slow but steady start with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli adding 62 runs for the first wicket. They too struggled for momentum on the slow pitch but Du Plessis’ 44, Kohli’s 31 and Karthik’s 6 off 11 guided them to 126/9 which proved enough.
OUT! Amit Mishra is the last man to be dismissed. He went for a lofted shot but ends up hitting it behind to be caught by Dinesh Karthik on 19. LSG have been bowled out for 108 in 19.5 overs. RCB win by 18 runs to exact revenge.
It’s clear KL Rahul cannot run. He managed to put the first delivery to deep midwicket but doesn’t take a run despite it being the fifth delivery. A no ball followed but KL Rahul can only mistime his cut as far as to the fielder at short cover. LSG 104/9 in 19 overs, chasing 127.
WICKET! After somehow getting the ball past the short fine leg fielder for a four, Naveen-ul-Haq feathers an edge off the next to be out caught behind on 13. Josh Hazlewood gets his second wicket. Out walks KL Rahul
Naveen-ul-Haq steps out and Harshal Patel bowls a slower bouncer. Naveen slaps it over covers for a one-bounce four. 9 runs in total from it. LSG need 31 off 12 now.
Mohammed Siraj isn’t happy with Harshal Patel’s effort at third man. A thick edge from the bat of Amit Mishra and Harshal was stationed quite fine but he fails to make the save leaving Siraj angry. A wide in the over. And then a second bouncer results in a no ball and free-hit. 8 runs from it.
Wanindu Hasaranga is back for a final over and a single off his first delivery followed by five dot balls in a row. LSG need 48 off 24 now.
WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi goes for a reverse sweep off Mahipal Lomror and Josh Hazlewood leaps up drops the catch at backward point. Bishnoi wants a second and Harshal Patel throws it to the wicketkeeper’s end. Bishnoi cannot make it back on time. He scored 5 off 10.
Another tidy over from Harshal Patel - just four singles from it. Amit Mishra is on 5 off 12, Ravi Bishnoi is on 3 off 7. LSG 74/7 in 14 overs, chasing 127. Second and final time-out of this contest
0,0,0,0,0,1. Just a single in the final over of Karn Sharma. Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi are the two LSG batters in the middle. These were wreaked havoc earlier in the evening. Can they be the heroes with the bat as well?
Just four runs and the run out of Krishnappa Gowtham in the over of Impact substitute Harshal Patel. This is a proper batting collapse from LSG.
WICKET! Oh Krishnappa Gowtham will be kicking himself for not sliding his bat while completing the second run. It has cost him his wicket. Played through backward point and Gowtham calls for a second run. Substitute fielder Sonu Yadav fires the throw at the wicketkeeper’s end and in realtime, it appeared Gowtham has made it. Replay show he was just short. Gowtham scored 23 off 13.
WICKET! A big wicket for RCB this one as Marcus Stoinis has holed out at long-off. A leg-break from Karn Sharma and Stoinis takes the aerial route but ends up slicing it to Suyash Prabhudessai. He scored 13 off 19.
SIX! Virat Kohli isn’t happy. A tossed up delivery from Wanindu Hasaranga and Krishnappa Gowtham pumps it over the bowler’s head for a six. 10 runs from it. LSG need 64 off 60 now.
13 runs from the second over of Karn Sharma. He had conceded 10 runs off the first two deliveries before Virat Kohli had a word or two with him. It worked as he allowed just 3 off his next four including the one that beat the outside edge of K Gowtham. Time-out
Krishnappa Gowtham punishes Karn Sharma for bowling a half tracker as he pulls it away for a six. And then Karn sprays then next on the leg which Gowtham paddles away for four to bring up LSG’s 50 in 8.2 overs.
WICKET! LSG have lost half their side in 42 deliveries! They are in deep trouble in the chase of 127. A slog sweep from Nicholas Pooran and he launches the ball miles into the Lucknow night sky. Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror in the deep going for the catch. Lomror calls for it, Kohli backs out. And Lomror takes a superb catch. He’s pumped up. Karn Sharma strikes.
SIX! Nicholas Pooran gets off the mark with a six on the first delivery he faced from Wanindu Hasaranga - no time wasted. Launched over midwicket with disdain. 7 runs and a wicket in the final over of Powerplay, bowled by Hasarang.
WICKET! Another one bites the dust. Excellent work from Dinesh Karthik. Deepak Hooda misses the first delivery from Wanindu Hasaranga as DK collects and disturbs the bail. An appeal followed and umpire reviewed. Hooda drags his foot forward and fails to get it back on time. Hooda scored 1.
SIX! Marcus Stoinis shows his power as he muscles one over Josh Hazlewood’s head for a straight six. That was the only scoring shot in the second over of Hazlewood. 6 runs and a wicket in it.
WICKET! Oh Virat Kohli is loving this as he blows a kiss after taking another superb catch. Ayush Badoni tries to clear covers with an airy drive but doesn’t get it right as Kohli leaps to complete the catch. Josh Hazlewood strikes. Badoni scored 4 off 11.
OUT! Virat Kohli with a good catch at long-off as he as he makes a series of gestures towards while looking at the crowd. Krunal Pandya charged forward and ends up chipping one from Glenn Maxwell to hole out on 14.
Superb batting from LSG stand-in captain Krunal Pandya as he crashes three fours in a row off Mohammed Siraj. The first one came off a short delivery as Krunal pulled it away and then he went inside out over extra covers before dispatching the next over Siraj’s head for four more. Siraj responded with a bouncer which was given wide and he wanted that reviewed but RCB didn’t review. 16 runs from it.
0,0,0,0,0,1. Twice in a row Josh Hazlewood beat the outside edge of Ayush Badoni. And after playing five dot balls, Badoni got off the mark with a quick single.
Just one run and a wicket from the first over of Mohammed Siraj and that too via a wide.
OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets his man. Kyle Mayers wanted to go big, aimed to clear the infield. Doesn’t get the shot right and Mayers holes out to Anuj Rawat at mid-on. A 2-ball duck.
The runs might not evoke much confidence but when you look at how the pitch has played, RCB will be more than confident to make a match out of it. Faf du Plessis said during a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters that it’s a slow wicket and that there’s not much bounce.
FOUR! Wanindu Hasaranga makes room and slices the final delivery of the over from Naveen-ul-Haq for a four to the vacant sweeper cover region. 6 runs and tw wickets in the final over. RCB finish with 126/9 in 20 overs.
WICKET! Two in two for Naveen-ul-haq. All thanks to the wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran who appealed for an edge with bowler showing a delayed interest. LSG reviewed and ultra-edge showed a spike. A first-ball duck for Mohammed Siraj.
OUT! Another one bites the dust. A slower delivery from Naveen-ul-Haq and Karn Sharma gifts fielder at backward point an easy catch. Second wicket for Naveen. Karn scored 2 off 2.
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring affair on Monday. Chasing 127, LSG collapsed to be bowled out for 108. Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma took a couple of wickets each while Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with a wicket each.
On a difficult pitch, RCB struggled to 126/9 against LSG. Naveen-ul-Haq took 3/30 while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra took a couple of wickets each as spinners dominated.
Rain stopped play in Lucknow for a brief period before it resumed with no overs lost. Amit Mishra struck to remove Faf du Plessis on 44 after Dinesh Karthik showed intent with a four and a six.
Spinners continued to keep RCB batters quiet with Ravi Bishnoi landing another major strike when he had Glenn Maxwell LBW on 4. RCB continue to struggle to up the scoring rate.
Bishnoi landed the first blow when he had RCB batter Virat Kohli stumped on 31. That dismissal ended a steady first wicket partnership between Kohli and Faf du Plessis.
In what was a hectic start to the RCB innings, LSG suffered an injury blow with their captain KL Rahul limping off the field after hurting himself while fielding. Spinners have been difficult to deal with as RCB openers made 42/0 in six overs.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis called it correctly at the coin toss and decided to bat first expecting the pitch to get slower and thus more challenging for the batters later on. Bangalore have made a couple of changes – David Willey and Shahbaz Ahmed are out and in walk Josh Hazlewood and Anuj Rawat.
Lucknow have made one change – they’ve benched Avesh Khan and replaced him with Krishnappa Gowtham.
After losing their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB are desperate to bounce back and put their campaign back on track. Faf du Plessis and Co. have slipped down in the playoffs race and are currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table. They have to pull up their socks now to make a strong case for themselves otherwise it will be too late. Meanwhile, Du Plessis is expected to be fully fit for the clash and will lead the side, unlike the previous three matches where he played as an Impact Player.
RCB’s middle order has to come up big now in the tournament as they are over-reliant on their star troika Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to do all the muscle work with the bat.
While Josh Hazlewood might also play his first game of the season on Monday at Ekana which may suit his style of bowling. Mohammed Siraj has been phenomenal with the ball this season while the other bowlers Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijaykumar have been inconsistent with their performances.
Revenge will be on the minds of RCB as they go up against LSG in the reverse fixture of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Monday evening.
On the other side, KL Rahul remained the only concern for Lucknow Super Giants in the batting department. The LSG skipper has been struggling miserably this season with the bat as his strike rate has been under the scanners. While Kyle Mayers hit a fifty in the last match and he is once again expected to get a nod over Quinton de Kock in the line-up. While there is no update on Mark Wood’s availability for the clash.
Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
