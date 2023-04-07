LSG vs SRH Live Streaming for IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Live Online and on TV

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face-off in the IPL on April 7. Both teams are coming into this match after losing their previous fixture. But Sunrisers Hyderabad will be under more pressure as they have not opened their account on the points table. Hyderabad were routed by Rajasthan Royals last week. Hyderabad’s batting looked very brittle in that match and Lucknow will fancy their chances on Friday. However, Hyderabad will be bolstered by the arrival of their new skipper Aiden Markram. The South African has joined the Hyderabad camp ahead of Friday’s match and will be looking to script a turnaround.

On what date will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on April 7.

Where will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 7.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

LSG vs SRH Full Squads

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Charak, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

