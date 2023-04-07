IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: All-round Krunal Stars as Lucknow Super Giants Crush Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 wickets as Krunal Pandya starred with the bat and ball in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - HIGHLIGHTS

Chasing a low total, SRH got a glimmer of hope that they could defend their modest sore when Kyle Mayers was caught by Mayank Agarwal off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Deepak Hooda falling to a caught and bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave them more hope.

Then Krunal joined his skipper KL Rahul at the crease. The pair joined hands to stitch a beautifully worked partnership to get their side close. He was dismissed close to the end of the chase by Umran Malik with Anmolpreet Singh completing the catch. He scored a brisk 23-ball 34.

KL was trapped by Adil Rashid and on the very next ball got Romario Shepherd the same way.

Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran stayed together till the end to seal the win rather comfortably.

Earlier, Left-arm spin all-rounder Krunal pick up three wickets as LSG restricted SRH Hyderabad to a modest 121/8 on a sluggish black-soil pitch. Krunal was undoubtedly the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, constantly attacking the stumps to pick a tidy 3-18 in his four overs. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra took 2-23 while Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur chipped in with a scalp each.

Lucknow drew first blood in the third over as Mayank Agarwal went for an uppish drive against Krunal, but he was undone by the flight and ended up giving a tame chip to cover. Anmolpreet Singh got some boundaries against spinners as well as Thakur with a lovely punch, sweep and chip over mid-off.

Though Anmolpreet survived an lbw appeal off Thakur in the final over of Power-play, he didn’t have the same luck in the eighth over as Krunal trapped him lbw with a flatter and quicker delivery on stumps going past the bat to hit the back pad.

On the very next ball, Pandya’s tossed-up delivery kept low and skidded past Aiden Markram’s bat to rattle his off-stump, sending the SRH skipper back for a golden duck.

Bishnoi entered the wicket-takers column by setting up Harry Brook with three consecutive quick googlies before the leg-break was slipped in to beat an advancing Brook on the outside edge and have him stumped easily.

Rahul Tripathi and Washington Sundar went on the defensive to stitch a 39-run partnership off 50 balls. Tripathi got some boundaries through the off-side, including off a reverse sweep, to give the score a push.

But in a bid to ramp off Thakur in the 18th over, Tripathi was caught by Mishra at short third man, diving full length to his left to grab a stunning catch with both hands. In the next over, Mishra had Sundar and Adil Rashid holing out to long-on and long-off respectively.

It took Abdul Samad’s cameo of 21 off 10 balls, including two sixes off Jaydev Unadkat in the final over, to help SRH cross 120-mark on a slow and low pitch.

(With inputs from Agencies)

