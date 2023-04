Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And LSG vs SRH Head to Head Record

Nothing seemed to go in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s favour during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening contest against Rajasthan Royals. Not a single Hyderabad bowler could manage to register an economy rate of less than seven during the game against Rajasthan. In the batting unit, the 2016 IPL winners also failed miserably. Chasing a massive target of 204, the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led side could only manage to reach 131. The Hyderabad team management will now have to improve both their batting and bowling to deal with the mighty Lucknow Super Giants side. The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow and Hyderabad will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lucknow, in their last match, had to concede a 12-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings. The KL Rahul-led side kicked off their IPL 2023 journey with a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be played on Friday, April 7.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match?

Advertisement

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out LSG vs SRH Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mark Wood

Advertisement

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (wk), Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Umran Malik, T Natarajan

LSG vs SRH Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Advertisement

SunRisers Hyderabad Full Squad For IPL 2023: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here