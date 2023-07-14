Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Lucknow Super Giants Part Ways with Head Coach Andy Flower

Andy Flower came on board as head coach in LSG’s debut season in IPL 2022. He guided the team to 3rd place finishes in the 2022 and 2023 editions

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 19:58 IST

New Delhi, India

LSG part ways with head coach Andy Flower

After two years of association, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have parted ways with head coach Andy Flower. The development, confirmed by the franchise on Friday evening through a social media post, comes amid the reports about the LSG management’s discussions with former Australian opener Justin Langer for the head coach role.

Meanwhile, the franchise thanked Flower for his services and called him ‘one of their own’.

“Dear Andy, Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything," LSG’s latest tweet read.

Flower came on board as head coach in LSG’s debut season in IPL 2022. He guided the team to 3rd place finishes in the 2022 and 2023 editions. Before joining the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise, the former cricketer worked with Punjab Kings as an assistant coach for two seasons.

The former Zimbabwe captain has also served as England’s coach and has been one of the best. Flower guided the Three Lions to three consecutive Ashes wins, including victories in 2009 and 2013 at home, and in 2010-11 Down Under.

    • According to several media reports, LSG have been in talks with Langer for the vacant head coach position. The former cricketer was appointed Australia’s head coach after Darren Lehmann stepped down from his post following the sandpaper gate in South Africa in 2017. He guided the Aussies to their maiden T20 World Cup title in the UAE.

    It has also been learned that LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir held talks with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and a potential return is expected. The former India opener led KRR to title victories in 2012 and 2014. The franchise seems to be keen on bringing him back on board to end the title drought.

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 18:24 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 19:58 IST
