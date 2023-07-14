Lucknow Super Giants Part Ways with Head Coach Andy Flower

After two years of association, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have parted ways with head coach Andy Flower. The development, confirmed by the franchise on Friday evening through a social media post, comes amid the reports about the LSG management’s discussions with former Australian opener Justin Langer for the head coach role.

Meanwhile, the franchise thanked Flower for his services and called him ‘one of their own’.

“Dear Andy, Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything," LSG’s latest tweet read.

Flower came on board as head coach in LSG’s debut season in IPL 2022. He guided the team to 3rd place finishes in the 2022 and 2023 editions. Before joining the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise, the former cricketer worked with Punjab Kings as an assistant coach for two seasons.

The former Zimbabwe captain has also served as England’s coach and has been one of the best. Flower guided the Three Lions to three consecutive Ashes wins, including victories in 2009 and 2013 at home, and in 2010-11 Down Under.