'Made 120 Parathas for the Team': Preity Zinta Recollects the Time She Prepared Food for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta revealed that she once made around 120 aloo parathas for her IPL franchise after a victory in 2009.

Zinta is one of the most involved owners in the Indian Premier League and is usually present at the games of her beloved team, barring special circumstances.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Known as Punjabi Kings XI back then, the team was in South Africa, where the tournament was held in the year 2009 and Zinta had promised to make the players aloo parathas if they managed to win the upcoming fixture.

“First time I realised, how much do you boys eat!

Advertisement

“We were in South Africa, and they did not serve good paranthas at the hotel. Then I told them, ‘I will teach you all how to make aloo parantha'", Zinta said.

“Seeing that, the boys asked if I could make aloo paranthas for them too?"

“I told them that, I will make aloo paranthas if they win the next match," she elaborated.

“They won it. Then I made 120 aloo paranthas for the team. After that, I have stopped making aloo paranthas," the evergreen actress said in a jovial tone.

Punjab Kings are all set to take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the latest edition of the IPL on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan and co. travel to MA Chidambaram Stadium to take on the mighty CSK, who are placed fourth in the table with 10 points from 8 games.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium During DC’s IPL Match | Watch Video

PBKS currently stand sixth in the league with 8 points from as many games.

Punjab suffered a hammering at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing as they succumbed to the KL Rahul-led side by 56 runs. Chennai are also coming off a defeat, as they surrendered their previous fixture to Sanju SAmson’s Rajasthan Royals by 32 runs.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Both teams will look to get back to winning ways as they face off in Chennai in the day’s early game.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here