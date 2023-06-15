Major League Cricket: Ambati Rayudu Joins Texas Super Kings; DJ Bravo, Conway, Santner Among Other CSK Stars

Days after hanging up his IPL boots, former India batter Ambati Rayudu is set to play for the Texas Super Kings (TKS) in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) - America’s first-ever professional franchise cricket league. Rayudu retired after turning up for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2023 final against Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni & Co won the rain-curtailed affair by 6 wickets, clinching the title for a record-equalling fifth time.

The TKS announced the signing of Rayudu through a social media post o Thursday night. Apart from the Indian batter, the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, and Mitchell Santner were the other members of the CSK who all were signed by the Texas-based franchise.

Meanwhile, the TKS has also signed South Africa’s David Miller and Australian left-arm fast bowler Daniel Sams. The franchise also named its support staff, roping in the backbone of the CSK for the upcoming American T20 league.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will join the TSK as the head coach with the likes of Eric Simmons and former South African all-rounder as his assistants. Gregory King has been named the strength and conditioning coach of the franchise while Lakshmi Narayanan joins the side as High-Performance Analyst and Tommy Simsek will be the team’s physiotherapist.

Russell Radhakrishnan, who has been managing the CSK for years, will now also take charge as the TKS team manager.

Rayudu’s IPL experience to come in handy for TKS