Major League Cricket: Mumbai Indians Expand #OneFamily with New York Franchise

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, today announced the proposed addition of a fifth cricket franchise – MI New York, to the growing MI #OneFamily, to be based in New York. The team will participate in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) subject to completion of customary due diligence; negotiation, and execution of definitive binding agreements, and receipt of required corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals and compliances.

Mr Nita M Ambani said, “I am thrilled to welcome our New York franchise to the growing MI Family! With our entry into the first cricket league in the US, I hope we are able to establish Mumbai Indians as a global brand of fearless and entertaining cricket! This is another new beginning for MI and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead."

The MI #OneFamily, is committed to expanding and promoting cricket across the globe, continues to grow stronger every day. MI New York will be the fifth franchise after Mumbai Indians (IPL), MI Cape Town (SA20), MI Emirates (ILT20), and Mumbai Indians (WPL), in three different continents, four different countries, and five different leagues.

Mumbai Indians are one of the most followed global cricket brands with close to 50 Million digital fans spread across the world, supporting and cheering their #Onefamily of teams, who play 6 months of cricket through the year in marquee franchise leagues across the world. Since 2009, Mumbai Indians have grown in 99% brand value (Brand Finance) and have been the preferred partner for brands across the globe looking to build and tell their stories to the world.

Major League Cricket will be the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States. The inaugural season of Major League Cricket will kick off in the summer of 2023. For more information, visit www.majorleaguecricket.com.

About Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians owned by Reliance Industries Limited runs the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the recent expansion of #OneFamily, MI now has five T20 teams across four countries, with MI Emirates in International League T20, MI Cape Town in SA20, Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League and MI New York set to debut in USA’s Major League Cricket in 2023.

Over the last 16 years, Mumbai Indians has emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its Number Uno position with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles. Brand Finance, a global brand valuation agency recently accorded AA brand strength rating to Mumbai Indians and has valued Mumbai Indians at double its brand value with a 99% growth since 2009.

MI has a strong digital presence with over 50 million fans - the much-loved #MIPaltan - from across the world. High stakeholders’ trust, brand investment, fan engagement, and performance make MI a brand that adds immense value to the global cricketing ecosystem.

