'Makes a Massive Difference': Virat Kohli Points Out 'Phenomenal' Crowd Support For RCB's Impressive Start to IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore premier batter Virat Kohli was pleased as punch after guiding his team to an impressive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. It was a perfect game for RCB as the bowlers brought their A-game to reduce Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians to 48/4 and then to 123/7 before the former champions recovered to post 171/7.

Kohli and RCB captain Faf du Plessis laid the foundation of the big win for RCB as they shared a 148-run stand for the opening wicket.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Highlights

Advertisement

Chasing 172, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) produced an exhibition of sublime stroke-making, plundering 10 fours and as many maximums during their near flawless 89-ball stand.

After the win, Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better start! Onto the next one."

RCB were playing in front of their home fans for the first time in three years and Kohli made it memorable by sealing the victory with a six. The batting maestro was in sublime touch as he belted six fours and five sixes to help chase down 172 in 16.2 overs.

Kohli was highly impressed with the reception the RCB team got from their home fans in the first match.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“Phenomenal, it was a packed crowd, every seat was full when we walked in here. Very important we started off well, their support propelled us and that makes a massive difference," he told broadcasters after the match.

Meanwhile, MI’s innings began on a terrible note as they lost their three star batters - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green - inside the Powerplay overs.

Tilak Varma smashed a scintillating 84 off 46 balls to single-handedly power MI to 171 for seven. Varma clobbered Harshal for two sixes and a four in the last over as 48 runs came in the last 17 balls.

Get the latest Cricket News here