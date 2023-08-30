WATCH: 'Flying Tiger' Manish Pandey Saves a SIX to Help His Team Win Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Manish Pandey set the internet ablaze with his brilliant fielding effort in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 final. Representing the Hubli Tigers, Pandey’s fielding genius helped him save some crucial runs for his side against the Mysuru Warriors.

The clip of Pandey’s jaw-dropping effort was shared on Fancode’s official account on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter). The Indian batter can be seen chasing the ball before leaping mid-air to get a hold of it at long off.

Pandey grabbed the ball and threw it inside, keeping himself in the air to save a maximum in what was a miraculous effort. The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “Saved on the boundary: Turning tweets into memories, ft. Manish Pandey!"

Most fans seemed to understand the importance of Manish’s save in the final. Here’s how they reacted:

Hubli Tigers faced Mysuru Warriors in the final of the Maharaja T20 KSCA Trophy 2023 on Tuesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Karnataka. The Tigers piled up a hefty 203-run total after batting first. Chasing 204, Mysuru Warriors’ Ravikumar Samarth played a phenomenal innings as he hit 63 runs in only 35 balls.