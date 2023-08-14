Manoj Prabhakar, Maninder Singh, Ajay Ratra Among Candidates for Delhi Head Coach's Post

Former India Test players and Delhi stalwarts Maninder Singh, Manoj Prabhakar and Ajay Ratra have all thrown their hats into the ring for the position of head coach of the Ranji team for the upcoming season.

It is understood that last season’s coach Abhay Sharma is unlikely to be retained but he has also decided to reapply.

Apart from Abhay, former India all-rounder Prabhakar had been the head coach as well as bowling coach of the Delhi team.

Ajay Ratra, who recently coached North Zone in Duleep and Deodhar Trophy has also applied.

So has Gursharan Singh, who was a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee last year.