'Part Time Cricketer, Full Time Environment Activist': Marnus Labuschagne Puts Fallen Chewing Gum Back in His Mouth | WATCH

Premier Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is known for his grit and resilience with the bat in red-ball cricket. He has risen to fame in the last couple of years and is currently amongst one of the best in business with the bat. However, a bizarre incident that happened on the first day of the second Ashes Test involving Labuschagne went viral on social media.

It was after the drinks break on Day 1 when Labuschagne was getting ready to bat but accidentally his chewing gum fell off her mount. The premier Australia batter didn’t waste any time and picked it up and put it back in the mouth in no time. The video went viral on Twitter as the fans reacted on the matter.

Meanwhile, after day’s play, Labuschagne talked about his team’s batting performance.

“Sometimes here at Lord’s it takes you time to get used to the members sitting there, it’s tough to pick up when the lights are on. Obviously an amazing day for us, could’ve been three down and made it an unbelievable day," Labuschagne told BBC.

“They’ve done such a good job. Batting at three, if you can get through 15-20 overs against the likes of Stuart Broad. When he gets his tail up, he goes to another level so to be able to shut that out - it certainly looked like it worked today," he stated.