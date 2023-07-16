Marufa Akter Shines as Bangladesh Women Beat India Women For First Time in ODIs

Marufa Akter claimed a four-fer to help Bangladesh register their first-ever win over India in the 50-over format on Sunday. The Indian batters failed to put up any fight and were bundled out for just 113 in reply to Bangladesh’s 152 in the rain-affected match. It was a dismal batting performance by India in the moderate chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to suffer a humiliating 40-run defeat via the DLS method.

Bangladesh produced a collective performance with the ball while defending the moderate target but it was Marufa who stood out by claiming four crucial wickets.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI Match Highlights

Electing to bowl, young pace bowler Amanjot Kaur made an impressive ODI debut, grabbing four wickets for 31 runs as Bangladesh were restricted to 152 in 43 overs.

The 23-year-old Amanjot accounted for opener Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, captain Nigar Sultana and Rabeya Khan as Bangladesh struggled in the match reduced to 44-overs-a-side affair due to rain.

Nigar Sultana was the highest run-getter for the home team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, scoring 39 and sharing a crucial 49-run partnership with Fargana Hoque (27).

Bangladesh’s last batter Shorna Akther did not come out to bat in the 44th over as she was injured.

But chasing the comfortable target, India surrendered with the bat to be folded out for 113 in 35.5 overs.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana was the first Indian to bite the dust in the chase as she was dismissed by Marufa for just 11. Mandhana struggled against Marufa’s swing and eventually lost her wicket. The Bangladesh pacer also claimed the wicket of Mandhana’s opening partner Priya Punia to dent India early in the chase.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (5) and Yastika Bhatia (15) also had poor outings which resulted in India’s downfall at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.