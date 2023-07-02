'An Individual of Absolute Quality: Matthew Hayden Names Pakistan Player Who is Like Ravindra Jadeja

Legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden heaped huge praise on Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan and said he has the same abilities as Indian star Ravindra Jadeja. Hayden has worked closely with Pakistan as a batting coach in the last two T20 World Cups.

Shadab has been the mainstay in the Pakistan cricket team for the past few years and has also led the team on several occasions in Babar Azam’s absence. He brings value to all three departments as apart from his spin bowling, he can hit the ball a long way with the bat and he is also a gun fielder.

Hayden called Shadab a three-dimensional player like Jadeja who is one of the best in business.

“Shadab Khan is a fantastic player. He is an individual of absolute quality. Like Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), he is a three-dimensional cricketer," Hayden told Star Sports.

The legendary Aussie opener pointed out Shadab’s skills in all three departments.

“He is a dangerous hitter with the bat. He has got the variations with the ball and he is also a wonderful fielder, and just one further point around this — you win World Cups by fielding efforts," he added.

Hayden suggested that players like Jadeja and Shadab will be crucial for any team in the upcoming ODI World Cup as in the marquee tournaments fielding plays a big role to get the trophy home.

“They are the little things that you don’t see, that make a big difference in tournament cricket. Under pressure, those catches around the boundaries, those specially unique run-outs that happen, they are the things that will never really be statistically noted in the World Cup," he added.