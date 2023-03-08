'May The Colours of Holi Brighten Your Lives': Rishabh Pant Extends Greetings on Social Media

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continues his recovery from the injuries he suffered after his car crashed with the divider when he was driving home last December. He has been sharing snippets from his personal life showing him walking with the help of crutches, playing chess on social media.

On Wednesday with India celebrating Holi, Pant also extended wishes to his millions of followers on social media with what appears to be an old picture of him celebrating the festival of colours.

“बुरा ना मानो होली है !! Happy Holi to everyone. May the colours of Holi brighten your lives with happiness and all you wish for," Pant tweeted on Wednesday.

Pant will miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and in his absence, David Warner is expected to lead Delhi Capitals. The Indian team management is hopeful that the 25-year-old will get fit in time for the ODI World Cup expected to be held in October-November this year.

India captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that the team is missing Pant’s services especially in Test cricket considering his ability to attack irrespective of conditions and match situation. Even the legendary Sunil Gavaskar while on commentary duties during the Delhi Test noted how Australia are lucky that Pant isn’t part of India’s XI.

“Australia are lucky that Rishabh Pant is not there. He would have had a fair bit to say, not necessarily to the batters but certainly to his teammates. Rishabh if you are listening, we are missing you, get well soon," Gavaskar had said.

It’s unclear when Pant will be back in action though.

