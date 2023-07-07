'May You Always Fly High Like Your Helicopter Shots': Sachin's Best Wishes for Dhoni on 42nd Birthday

The MS Dhoni fans are having a festival-like celebration on Friday as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter turned 42. The former Indian captain reached another milestone in his life while his admirers are pouring in wishes on social media since 12 am. At the same time, people from the Indian cricket fraternity are also wishing Dhoni on his big day. Meanwhile, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar also took time to pass on his best wishes to his world-cup winning captain.

Taking to his official social media handles, Tendulkar shared his photo with Dhoni, wishing a great life ahead for the latter and also mentioning his ‘helicopter shot’.

“May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Earlier, former India opener and one of Dhoni’s old teammates, Virender Sehwag came up with a special message on Twitter. He posted a lyrical tweet on Dhoni’s 42nd birthday. Since the date was the 7th of July, Sehwag wrote some nice lines around the digit ‘7’ and its importance in Indian mythology.

“The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses. 7 basic musical notes, 7 pheras in a marriage, 7 wonders of the world, And on 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni," Sehwag tweeted.

Tendulkar has played under some great captain during his career, such as Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Mohammad Azharuddin, etc., but he rates Dhoni above all. For the unversed, Tendulkar was the one who suggested BCCI back in 2007 to try Dhoni as the next captain.