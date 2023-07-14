'Memorable Day for All Indians': Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Others Congratulate ISRO on Chandrayan 3 Launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its third lunar mission – Chandrayaan 3 from Sriharikota on Friday. Dubbed as Fat Boy, the LVM3-M4 rocket – the largest and heaviest in its class – lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, discharging thick plumes of smoke.

Thousands of spectators cheered as the rocket made its ascent into the skies. With this mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the launch as the netizens congratulated ISRO for achieving a phenomenal milestone. People from the cricket fraternity also took to Twitter and extended their best wishes.