Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'Memorable Day for All Indians': Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Others Congratulate ISRO on Chandrayan 3 Launch

'Memorable Day for All Indians': Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Others Congratulate ISRO on Chandrayan 3 Launch

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the launch as the netizens congratulated ISRO for achieving a phenomenal milestone. People from the cricket fraternity also took to Twitter and extended their best wishes

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 16:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Cricket fraernity congralutaes ISRO for succesful launch of Chandrayan 3
Cricket fraernity congralutaes ISRO for succesful launch of Chandrayan 3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its third lunar mission – Chandrayaan 3 from Sriharikota on Friday. Dubbed as Fat Boy, the LVM3-M4 rocket – the largest and heaviest in its class – lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, discharging thick plumes of smoke.

Thousands of spectators cheered as the rocket made its ascent into the skies. With this mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the launch as the netizens congratulated ISRO for achieving a phenomenal milestone. People from the cricket fraternity also took to Twitter and extended their best wishes.

Advertisement

top videos
  • Ravichandran Ashwin Spins India To An Innings Win Against West Indies in First Test | Ind vs WI
  • Virat Kohli | Rohit Sharma | Part of Most Wins for India | CricketNext | Cricket News | #shorts
  • Kuldeep Yadav Should Definitely Play Tests, He's Very Good: Anil Kumble | CricketNext | #shorts
  • India Women Cricket Squad For Asian Games Announced | CricketNext | #shorts | Cricket News
  • Virat Kohli Scores His Third-Slowest Fifty in Test Cricket | WI vs IND | CricketNext | #shorts

    • Chandrayaan 3 follows the Chandrayaan 2 mission which did not achieve the desired soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the scientists.

    According to ISRO officials, around 16 minutes after lift-off, the propulsion module will separate from the rocket and would orbit the Earth about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from Earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 16:42 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 16:44 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App