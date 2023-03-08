Memories! David Warner Shares Throwback Pics of Playing Holi with Friends

David Warner took to social media to share a throwback picture of Holi on Wednesday.

In the photo, Warner can be seen smeared in colours of every hue, joking around with his friends.

“Memories of holi few years back," Warner captioned the photo.

Warner had left the Australian team halfway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he suffered an injury in the second Test in Delhi.

Warner made 1 and 10 in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Nagpur and had another forgetful outing in the second Test in New Delhi, where he made 15 in the first innings.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting though feels that Warner should have retired after his double hundred in his 100th Test match in December last year.

“Look, I was on radio a couple of days ago, back here in Australia, and I thought the absolute best time for Davey to retire if he was thinking about it at all, was after the Sydney Test match here in Australia. He had just played his 100th Test in Melbourne and obviously got 200 in the first innings down there. And to bow out in front of his home crowd is obviously the way that every player would like to finish their careers," Ponting told The ICC Review.

But former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann believes batting stalwart David Warner should be a member of the Ashes squad.

“David Warner, if he’s in form, he’s got something to add. The issue for me would be he’s been there (England) three times and hasn’t made a 100," Lehmann told SEN Radio on Wednesday.

“I thought in the last Ashes series he should bat down (the order) and bat five or six, something different because he can really expose their bowling down the order."

Warner’s injury may prove to be a hurdle for his participation in the Indian Premier League, which is just around the corner.

On Tuesday, Team India players celebrated Holi on their team bus, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer all painted in colours.

(With inputs from Agencies)

